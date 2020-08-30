Montana COVID-19 testing results 8-30-20 – 89 new cases

Total COVID Cases in Montana 7340 Total New Cases Today 89 Total number of tests completed since last report 1280 Total Number of Tests 246661

County Gender Age Range Date Reported Dawson F 50-59 08/29/2020 Dawson M 50-59 08/29/2020 Dawson M 60-69 08/29/2020 Dawson M 10-19 08/29/2020 Flathead M 0-9 08/29/2020 Flathead F 80-89 08/29/2020 Flathead M 10-19 08/29/2020 Gallatin M 0-9 08/29/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 08/29/2020 Gallatin F 30-39 08/29/2020 Gallatin F 60-69 08/29/2020 Gallatin M 40-49 08/29/2020 Madison M 50-59 08/29/2020 McCone M 60-69 08/29/2020 Missoula F 0-9 08/29/2020 Missoula M 10-19 08/29/2020 Musselshell M 80-89 08/29/2020 Musselshell F 0-9 08/29/2020 Rosebud F 50-59 08/29/2020 Rosebud M 10-19 08/29/2020 Rosebud M 10-19 08/29/2020 Rosebud M 10-19 08/29/2020 Rosebud F 20-29 08/29/2020 Rosebud F 60-69 08/29/2020 Rosebud M 60-69 08/29/2020 Rosebud F 60-69 08/29/2020 Rosebud M 70-79 08/29/2020 Rosebud F 0-9 08/29/2020 Rosebud M 0-9 08/29/2020 Rosebud F 10-19 08/29/2020 Rosebud F 10-19 08/29/2020 Rosebud M 40-49 08/29/2020 Rosebud M 60-69 08/29/2020 Rosebud M 30-39 08/29/2020 Rosebud F 10-19 08/29/2020 Rosebud M 20-29 08/29/2020 Rosebud M 10-19 08/29/2020 Rosebud M 0-9 08/29/2020 Rosebud F 40-49 08/29/2020 Rosebud M 70-79 08/29/2020 Rosebud F 60-69 08/29/2020 Rosebud F 50-59 08/29/2020 Rosebud M 50-59 08/29/2020 Rosebud F 50-59 08/29/2020 Rosebud F 60-69 08/29/2020 Rosebud F 30-39 08/29/2020 Sweet Grass M 30-39 08/29/2020 Sweet Grass F 70-79 08/29/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 08/29/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 08/29/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 08/29/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 08/29/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 08/29/2020 Yellowstone M 70-79 08/29/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 08/29/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 08/29/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 08/29/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 08/29/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 08/29/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 08/29/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 08/29/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 08/29/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 08/29/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 08/29/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 08/29/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 08/29/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 08/29/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 08/29/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 08/29/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 08/29/2020 Yellowstone F 70-79 08/29/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 08/29/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 08/29/2020 Yellowstone F 0-9 08/29/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 08/29/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 08/29/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 08/29/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 08/29/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 08/29/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 08/29/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 08/29/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 08/29/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 08/29/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 08/29/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 08/29/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 08/29/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 08/29/2020 Yellowstone F 70-79 08/29/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 08/29/2020

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.