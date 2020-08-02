Montana COVID-19 testing results 8-2-20 – 113 new cases

Total COVID Cases in Montana 4193 Total number of tests completed since last report 2742 Total Number of Tests 174295

County Gender Age Range Date Reported Big Horn M 10-19 08/01/2020 Big Horn M 40-49 08/01/2020 Big Horn M 30-39 08/01/2020 Big Horn M 40-49 08/01/2020 Big Horn F 40-49 08/01/2020 Big Horn F 30-39 08/01/2020 Big Horn F 20-29 08/01/2020 Big Horn F 50-59 08/01/2020 Big Horn M 40-49 08/01/2020 Big Horn M 30-39 08/01/2020 Big Horn M 60-69 08/01/2020 Big Horn F 50-59 08/01/2020 Big Horn M 30-39 08/01/2020 Big Horn M 0-9 08/01/2020 Big Horn F 60-69 08/01/2020 Big Horn F 40-49 08/01/2020 Big Horn F 30-39 08/01/2020 Big Horn F 30-39 08/01/2020 Big Horn F 30-39 08/01/2020 Blaine F 30-39 08/01/2020 Carbon M 0-9 08/01/2020 Cascade F 50-59 08/01/2020 Cascade F 10-19 08/01/2020 Chouteau M 40-49 08/01/2020 Flathead F 60-69 08/01/2020 Flathead F 60-69 08/01/2020 Flathead F 30-39 08/01/2020 Flathead F 10-19 08/01/2020 Flathead F 20-29 08/01/2020 Flathead F 50-59 08/01/2020 Flathead F 20-29 08/01/2020 Flathead F 20-29 08/01/2020 Flathead F 80-89 08/01/2020 Flathead M 70-79 08/01/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 08/01/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 08/01/2020 Gallatin F 50-59 08/01/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 08/01/2020 Gallatin F 30-39 08/01/2020 Gallatin F 40-49 08/01/2020 Glacier F 0-9 08/01/2020 Glacier F 10-19 08/01/2020 Glacier F 50-59 08/01/2020 Lake F 50-59 08/01/2020 Lewis and Clark M 20-29 08/01/2020 Lewis and Clark M 20-29 08/01/2020 Lincoln M 70-79 08/01/2020 Madison M 50-59 08/01/2020 Missoula F 10-19 08/01/2020 Missoula F 30-39 08/01/2020 Missoula F 30-39 08/01/2020 Missoula F 30-39 08/01/2020 Missoula F 30-39 08/01/2020 Missoula F 20-29 08/01/2020 Missoula M 10-19 08/01/2020 Missoula M 60-69 08/01/2020 Missoula M 40-49 08/01/2020 Missoula F 50-59 08/01/2020 Park F 10-19 08/01/2020 Silver Bow M 20-29 08/01/2020 Silver Bow F 0-9 08/01/2020 Valley M 60-69 08/01/2020 Valley F 40-49 08/01/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 08/01/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 08/01/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 08/01/2020 Yellowstone M 70-79 08/01/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 08/01/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 08/01/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 08/01/2020 Yellowstone F 80-89 08/01/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 08/01/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 08/01/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 08/01/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 08/01/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 08/01/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 08/01/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 08/01/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 08/01/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 08/01/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 08/01/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 08/01/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 08/01/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 08/01/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 08/01/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 08/01/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 08/01/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 08/01/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 08/01/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 08/01/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 08/01/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 08/01/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 08/01/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 08/01/2020 Yellowstone F 80-89 08/01/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 08/01/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 08/01/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 08/01/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 08/01/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 08/01/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 08/01/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 08/01/2020 Yellowstone F 0-9 08/01/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 08/01/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 08/01/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 08/01/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 08/01/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 08/01/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 08/01/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 08/01/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 08/01/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 08/01/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 08/01/2020

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.