Bitterroot Star

Bitterroot Valley's best source for local news!

Montana COVID-19 testing results 8-2-20 – 113 new cases

by Leave a Comment

Total COVID Cases in Montana 4193
Total number of tests completed since last report 2742
Total Number of Tests 174295

 

County Gender Age Range Date Reported
Big Horn M 10-19 08/01/2020
Big Horn M 40-49 08/01/2020
Big Horn M 30-39 08/01/2020
Big Horn M 40-49 08/01/2020
Big Horn F 40-49 08/01/2020
Big Horn F 30-39 08/01/2020
Big Horn F 20-29 08/01/2020
Big Horn F 50-59 08/01/2020
Big Horn M 40-49 08/01/2020
Big Horn M 30-39 08/01/2020
Big Horn M 60-69 08/01/2020
Big Horn F 50-59 08/01/2020
Big Horn M 30-39 08/01/2020
Big Horn M 0-9 08/01/2020
Big Horn F 60-69 08/01/2020
Big Horn F 40-49 08/01/2020
Big Horn F 30-39 08/01/2020
Big Horn F 30-39 08/01/2020
Big Horn F 30-39 08/01/2020
Blaine F 30-39 08/01/2020
Carbon M 0-9 08/01/2020
Cascade F 50-59 08/01/2020
Cascade F 10-19 08/01/2020
Chouteau M 40-49 08/01/2020
Flathead F 60-69 08/01/2020
Flathead F 60-69 08/01/2020
Flathead F 30-39 08/01/2020
Flathead F 10-19 08/01/2020
Flathead F 20-29 08/01/2020
Flathead F 50-59 08/01/2020
Flathead F 20-29 08/01/2020
Flathead F 20-29 08/01/2020
Flathead F 80-89 08/01/2020
Flathead M 70-79 08/01/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 08/01/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 08/01/2020
Gallatin F 50-59 08/01/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 08/01/2020
Gallatin F 30-39 08/01/2020
Gallatin F 40-49 08/01/2020
Glacier F 0-9 08/01/2020
Glacier F 10-19 08/01/2020
Glacier F 50-59 08/01/2020
Lake F 50-59 08/01/2020
Lewis and Clark M 20-29 08/01/2020
Lewis and Clark M 20-29 08/01/2020
Lincoln M 70-79 08/01/2020
Madison M 50-59 08/01/2020
Missoula F 10-19 08/01/2020
Missoula F 30-39 08/01/2020
Missoula F 30-39 08/01/2020
Missoula F 30-39 08/01/2020
Missoula F 30-39 08/01/2020
Missoula F 20-29 08/01/2020
Missoula M 10-19 08/01/2020
Missoula M 60-69 08/01/2020
Missoula M 40-49 08/01/2020
Missoula F 50-59 08/01/2020
Park F 10-19 08/01/2020
Silver Bow M 20-29 08/01/2020
Silver Bow F 0-9 08/01/2020
Valley M 60-69 08/01/2020
Valley F 40-49 08/01/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 08/01/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 08/01/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 08/01/2020
Yellowstone M 70-79 08/01/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 08/01/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 08/01/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 08/01/2020
Yellowstone F 80-89 08/01/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 08/01/2020
Yellowstone M 10-19 08/01/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 08/01/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 08/01/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 08/01/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 08/01/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 08/01/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 08/01/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 08/01/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 08/01/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 08/01/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 08/01/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 08/01/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 08/01/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 08/01/2020
Yellowstone F 10-19 08/01/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 08/01/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 08/01/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 08/01/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 08/01/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 08/01/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 08/01/2020
Yellowstone M 10-19 08/01/2020
Yellowstone F 80-89 08/01/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 08/01/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 08/01/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 08/01/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 08/01/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 08/01/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 08/01/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 08/01/2020
Yellowstone F 0-9 08/01/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 08/01/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 08/01/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 08/01/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 08/01/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 08/01/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 08/01/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 08/01/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 08/01/2020
Yellowstone F 60-69 08/01/2020
Yellowstone F 60-69 08/01/2020

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.

Share this:

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

LATEST CORONAVIRUS INFO - CLICK HERE TO GET LATEST INFO