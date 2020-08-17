Montana COVID-19 testing results 8-17-20 – 43 new cases

Total COVID Cases in Montana 5792 Total New Cases Today 43 Total number of tests completed since last report 2801 Total Number of Tests 204725

County Gender Age Range Date Reported Big Horn F 50-59 08/16/2020 Big Horn M 50-59 08/16/2020 Big Horn M 60-69 08/16/2020 Big Horn F 20-29 08/16/2020 Big Horn M 60-69 08/16/2020 Big Horn M 60-69 08/16/2020 Big Horn F 40-49 08/16/2020 Big Horn M 60-69 08/16/2020 Big Horn F 20-29 08/16/2020 Big Horn M 30-39 08/16/2020 Carbon F 20-29 08/16/2020 Carbon F 60-69 08/16/2020 Cascade M 20-29 08/16/2020 Flathead M 60-69 08/16/2020 Flathead F 20-29 08/16/2020 Flathead M 60-69 08/16/2020 Flathead M 10-19 08/16/2020 Flathead M 80-89 08/16/2020 Flathead F 50-59 08/16/2020 Flathead M 20-29 08/16/2020 Flathead F 30-39 08/16/2020 Flathead M 60-69 08/16/2020 Flathead M 60-69 08/16/2020 Flathead F 50-59 08/16/2020 Flathead F 60-69 08/16/2020 Flathead M 40-49 08/16/2020 Flathead F 50-59 08/16/2020 Flathead F 0-9 08/16/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 08/16/2020 Madison F 60-69 08/16/2020 Missoula M 50-59 08/16/2020 Phillips F 20-29 08/16/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 08/16/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 08/16/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 08/16/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 08/16/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 08/16/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 08/16/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 08/16/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 08/16/2020 Yellowstone M 90-99 08/16/2020 Yellowstone M 90-99 08/16/2020 Yellowstone F 80-89 08/16/2020

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.vC