Montana COVID-19 testing results 8-12-20 – 175 new cases

Total COVID Cases in Montana 5268 Total New Cases Today 175 Total number of tests completed since last report 1624 Total Number of Tests 196036

County Gender Age Range Date Reported Beaverhead M 20-29 08/11/2020 Big Horn M 20-29 08/11/2020 Big Horn M 70-79 08/11/2020 Big Horn F 40-49 08/11/2020 Big Horn F 60-69 08/11/2020 Big Horn F 10-19 08/11/2020 Big Horn F 80-89 08/11/2020 Big Horn M 10-19 08/11/2020 Big Horn F 20-29 08/11/2020 Big Horn F 20-29 08/11/2020 Big Horn F 0-9 08/11/2020 Big Horn M 50-59 08/11/2020 Big Horn F 30-39 08/11/2020 Big Horn M 30-39 08/11/2020 Big Horn F 50-59 08/11/2020 Big Horn M 40-49 08/11/2020 Big Horn M 40-49 08/11/2020 Blaine F 20-29 08/11/2020 Blaine M 20-29 08/11/2020 Broadwater F 30-39 08/11/2020 Broadwater F 40-49 08/11/2020 Deer Lodge F 50-59 08/11/2020 Flathead M 40-49 08/11/2020 Flathead M 40-49 08/11/2020 Flathead M 60-69 08/11/2020 Flathead M 50-59 08/11/2020 Flathead M 30-39 08/11/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 08/11/2020 Gallatin F 30-39 08/11/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 08/11/2020 Gallatin F 60-69 08/11/2020 Gallatin F 30-39 08/11/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 08/11/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 08/11/2020 Gallatin M 50-59 08/11/2020 Gallatin M 40-49 08/11/2020 Gallatin M 40-49 08/11/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 08/11/2020 Gallatin M 0-9 08/11/2020 Hill F 60-69 08/11/2020 Hill M 0-9 08/11/2020 Hill F 20-29 08/11/2020 Lake F 50-59 08/11/2020 Lake F 60-69 08/11/2020 Lewis and Clark M 30-39 08/11/2020 Missoula M 40-49 08/11/2020 Missoula M 10-19 08/11/2020 Missoula M 40-49 08/11/2020 Missoula F 10-19 08/11/2020 Missoula M 20-29 08/11/2020 Missoula F 20-29 08/11/2020 Missoula M 60-69 08/11/2020 Missoula F 50-59 08/11/2020 Missoula F 30-39 08/11/2020 Park M 20-29 08/11/2020 Park M 30-39 08/11/2020 Phillips M 50-59 08/11/2020 Phillips F 50-59 08/11/2020 Phillips F 40-49 08/11/2020 Phillips F 40-49 08/11/2020 Phillips F 40-49 08/11/2020 Phillips F 20-29 08/11/2020 Phillips F 20-29 08/11/2020 Phillips M 20-29 08/11/2020 Phillips F 30-39 08/11/2020 Phillips F 20-29 08/11/2020 Phillips M 50-59 08/11/2020 Phillips M 60-69 08/11/2020 Phillips M 0-9 08/11/2020 Phillips F 0-9 08/11/2020 Phillips F 10-19 08/11/2020 Roosevelt F 40-49 08/11/2020 Rosebud M 50-59 08/11/2020 Rosebud F 10-19 08/11/2020 Rosebud M 50-59 08/11/2020 Rosebud M 10-19 08/11/2020 Rosebud F 20-29 08/11/2020 Rosebud M 30-39 08/11/2020 Rosebud M 20-29 08/11/2020 Rosebud F 30-39 08/11/2020 Rosebud F 40-49 08/11/2020 Rosebud M 40-49 08/11/2020 Rosebud F 10-19 08/11/2020 Rosebud M 20-29 08/11/2020 Rosebud F 30-39 08/11/2020 Rosebud M 20-29 08/11/2020 Rosebud M 30-39 08/11/2020 Rosebud F 10-19 08/11/2020 Rosebud F 40-49 08/11/2020 Rosebud M 30-39 08/11/2020 Rosebud F 50-59 08/11/2020 Rosebud M 40-49 08/11/2020 Rosebud M 10-19 08/11/2020 Rosebud F 60-69 08/11/2020 Rosebud F 20-29 08/11/2020 Rosebud F 70-79 08/11/2020 Sanders M 30-39 08/11/2020 Silver Bow F 40-49 08/11/2020 Stillwater F 50-59 08/11/2020 Stillwater F 20-29 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 08/11/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 08/11/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 08/11/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 08/11/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 08/11/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 0-9 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 08/11/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 08/11/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 70-79 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 0-9 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 0-9 08/11/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 08/11/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 08/11/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 08/11/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 08/11/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 08/11/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 08/11/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 08/11/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 70-79 08/11/2020 Yellowstone M 0-9 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 08/11/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 08/11/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 08/11/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 08/11/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 08/11/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 08/11/2020 Yellowstone M 0-9 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 08/11/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 08/11/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 08/11/2020 Yellowstone M 70-79 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 70-79 08/11/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 08/11/2020 Yellowstone M 0-9 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 0-9 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 08/11/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 08/11/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 08/11/2020

