Local family needs help after fire

Ed and Angie Eldridge and their four kids, of Hamilton, were rocked by a house fire August 10th. While everyone got out safe they did lose some beloved pets and are now displaced for the time being. The items in their home such as clothes are a total loss at this point. They need help getting the essentials to get by until they can get back into their home. Any donation is much appreciated.

You can donate online through the gofundme site using the link or if you would like to drop off cash or check for the Eldridge Family you can do so at Cybernet1 in Hamilton or any Farmers State Bank and ask for the money to be deposited into the Ed & Angie Eldridge fire relief fund.