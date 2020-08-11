Stevensville – Larry J. Bushman, 85, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away in peace at home Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Larry was born June 30, 1935, in Ogden, Utah to Isabelle Simpson Doyle and Archie Levon Bushman. He was the youngest of four brothers, who have since passed on: Marvin Daniel, Archie (“Bud”) Doyle, and John (“Jack”) Theodore. Larry graduated from Ogden High School and attended Weber State College, where he met the love of his life—Rena Lei Nani Caine. The couple were married for eternity on August 14, 1959 in the Salt Lake City Temple. They raised their family of two sons (Brad J. & Bart Caine) and one daughter (Brooke Ann Flynn) in northern Utah, spending 22 years in Pleasant View, Utah, before retiring in Montana in 1993. Nani passed away on Friday, July 7, 2000 from a long illness.

Larry loved his family and did all he could to serve and help them in any possible way. They were always in his thoughts and prayers, and benefited from his selfless actions.

He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. As a young man, he served as a full-time missionary in the Central States Mission, and spent a good portion of his mission serving people of Tribal Nations in that area. He served in many callings in the Church. His favorite calling was serving in the primary with Nani. His greatest joys included sharing his testimony of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ and strengthening youth as a Scout Master. Larry helped many boys throughout his community achieve their goals of becoming Eagle Scouts. He also fulfilled a Temple mission with Nani in Saint George, Utah.

Larry enjoyed a successful career as a firefighter and emergency medical technician for the Ogden City Fire Department, and retired as a lifetime member of the Utah State Firefighters Association.

Larry was well known for his great talents as a craftsman and builder. He designed and built his family home in Pleasant View, Utah and a second home in Stevensville, Montana for Nani and him. Larry and Nani found great joy in creating personal birthday and holiday gifts for family and friends, which will be passed down to loved ones for generations. They combined their respective talents. Larry did woodwork and Nani did amazing tole-painting. Both Larry and Nani were deeply loved by many.

