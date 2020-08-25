Hearing – NVPL permissive medical levy

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR PERMISSIVE MEDICAL LEVY

North Valley Public Library District Board of Trustees will hold an online public hearing on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 3PM. Taxpayers may join my phone by calling in or use a Wi-Fi capable device to join. The purpose of this hearing it to take public comment and pass a Resolution regarding the proposed permissive medical levy for health care premium increases for Fiscal Year 2021.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://mt-gov.zoom.us/j/96276704289

Meeting ID: 962 7670 4289

Dial by Telephone

+1 646 558 8656 or +1 406 444 9999

Meeting ID: 962 7670 4289

Find your local number: https://mt-gov.zoom.us/u/a9Si4pSM

If you have any questions, please call the Library Director Denise Ard at 777-5061.

BS 8-26, 9-2-20. MNAXLP