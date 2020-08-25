Hearing – NVPL permissive medical levy

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR PERMISSIVE MEDICAL LEVY
North Valley Public Library District Board of Trustees will hold an online public hearing on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 3PM. Taxpayers may join my phone by calling in or use a Wi-Fi capable device to join. The purpose of this hearing it to take public comment and pass a Resolution regarding the proposed permissive medical levy for health care premium increases for Fiscal Year 2021.
Join Zoom Meeting
https://mt-gov.zoom.us/j/96276704289
Meeting ID: 962 7670 4289
Dial by Telephone
+1 646 558 8656 or +1 406 444 9999
Find your local number: https://mt-gov.zoom.us/u/a9Si4pSM
If you have any questions, please call the Library Director Denise Ard at 777-5061.
BS 8-26, 9-2-20. MNAXLP
