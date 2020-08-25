Hearing – NVPL budget adoption

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

LIBRARY BUDGET ADOPTION FY 2021

North Valley Public Library District Board of Trustees will complete the final budget for fiscal year July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021 at the August 26, 2020 board meeting. The Board will hold an online public hearing on the final budget on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 3:15 PM, at which time the Board will take comment, then adopt the final budget. Any taxpayer or resident of the Library District may appear for or against any part of the budget. A copy of the budget is available at the Library. Taxpayers may join my phone by calling in or use a Wi-Fi capable device to join.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://mt-gov.zoom.us/j/96276704289

Meeting ID: 962 7670 4289

Dial by Telephone

+1 646 558 8656 or +1 406 444 9999

Find your local number: https://mt-gov.zoom.us/u/a9Si4pSM

If you have any questions, please call the Library Director Denise Ard at 777-5061.

BS 8-26, 9-2-20. MNAXLP