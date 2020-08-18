Hearing – Elected Officials’ Salaries

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR ELECTED OFFICIALS SALARIES

The BOARD OF RAVALLI COUNTY COMMISSIONERS will hold a public hearing on Thursday, September 03, 2020 at 2:15 PM in the Commissioners’ Conference Room (3rd floor) at 215 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, MT . The purpose of this public hearing is to take public comment and pass a Resolution regarding the proposed Elected Officials Salaries for Fiscal Year 2021.

If you have any questions, please feel free to call the Commissioner’s office at 375-6500.

Chris Taggart

Adm. Assistant

Commissioner’s Office

BS 8-19, 8-26, 9-2-20. MNAXLP