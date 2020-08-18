Hearing – County Budget Adoption

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUDGET ADOPTION FY 2021

The BOARD OF RAVALLI COUNTY COMMISSIONERS have completed its final budget for fiscal year July 01, 2020 – June 30, 2021. The Board will take comment on the final budget on Thursday, September 03, 2020 at 2:30 PM, at which time the Board will hold a public hearing, then adopt the final budget and fix the tax levies. Any taxpayer or resident of the county may appear for or against any part of the budget. This public hearing will be held in the Commissioner’s conference room (3rd floor) at 215 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, MT. If you have any questions, please feel free to call the Commissioner’s Office at 375-6500.

Chris Taggart

Commissioners’ Administrative Assistant

BS 8-19, 8-26, 9-2-20. MNAXLP