Hamilton HS fall sports meeting for parents and players

On Tuesday, August 11th there will be a very important meeting for all athletes planning on participating in a fall activity along with their parents. These meetings will be at the Hamilton Athletic Complex.

Schedule:

Football, Golf – 5pm

Cross Country, Volleyball – 6pm

Soccer, Cheer – 7pm

At the beginning of each session, there will be a general assembly where the activities director will discuss participation requirements, training rule policy, and other important information that parents and athletes need to know. After the general assembly, the coaches will then present information about their individual sports with the parents and athletes.

If you can’t attend, we will record the general assembly and post that to our social media and web pages. You will then have to contact the individual coaches to receive each teams’ practice schedules and rules/regulations. Contact information will be provided on social media and the school web page.

Please social distance yourselves in the stands and we encourage masks for all those that attend the meeting.

It is very important that parents and athletes make every effort to be present or watch the meeting.