Governor Bullock statement on 60 COVID-19 deaths in Montana

July 31, 2020

Governor Steve Bullock today issued the following statement regarding recent deaths of Montanans due to COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 60.

“Despite the vastness of our state, Montanans are tight knit and these sad losses send a ripple throughout communities across our state. My family and I will continue to keep the loved ones of all the Montanans impacted in our thoughts, and we know everyone around the state will do the same. I wish them peace and support at this difficult time, and ask that Montanans remember that we all must play our part in slowing the spread of this virus.”

 

  1. Susan judge says

    It would be appropriate to issue a stronger statement regarding mask wearing it’s ridiculous how many citizens are refusing, making it a political issue! Many more lives will certainly be lost in the coming months!

