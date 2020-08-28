Daines secures over $9 million to support COVID-19 testing, staffing, PPE for Montana nursing homes

U.S. Senator Steve Daines has announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) distributed $9,797,300 to 70 nursing homes in Montana to support increased testing for COVID-19, staffing, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) needs.

“This critical funding will support COVID-19 testing, staffing, and PPE needs for our nursing homes across Montana,” Daines said. “I’m committed to ensuring that Montana’s most vulnerable and those who care for them are protected throughout the pandemic.”

Daines worked to secure this allocation as a distribution under the Provider Relief program funded through the bipartisan CARES Act and the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.

This distribution of nearly $2.5 billion in additional funding to over 15,000 nursing homes nationwide supplements the $4.9 billion that was previously distributed to skilled nursing facilities. HHS plans on distributing another $2 billion to nursing homes later this fall based on certain performance indicators that will be shared in the future.

Background:

On August 12th, 2020, Daines sent a letter to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar urging the inclusion of senior living providers in a future allocation from the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund (PHSSEF).

On July 6th, 2020, Daines introduced the Emergency Support for Nursing Homes and Elder Justice Reform Act of 2020 to support the health and safety of Montana seniors during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and extend funding for vital Elder Justice Act programs.

On June 9th, 2020, Senator Daines announced the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services would be distributing additional relief funds to assist our most vulnerable Montanans receiving care in safety-net hospitals, assisted living facilities, and home and community-based settings.

On May 22nd, 2020, Senator Daines announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services would be directing $15,615,000 to 60 Montana nursing facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On April 16th, 2020, Senator Daines sent a letter to U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Azar urging the department to direct funding from the Coronavirus economic relief package to support nursing homes, skilled nursing centers, and senior living communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.