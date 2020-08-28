Cinnabar Fire Fact Sheet 8-28-20

Start date: August 19th

Location: Welcome Creek Wilderness, Missoula Ranger District, Lolo National Forest, Granite County

Cause: Lightning

Total Personnel: 89

Current Size: 2,000 acres

Containment: 0%

Resources Assigned: Northern Rockies Team Seven, a Type II Incident Management Team, assumed command of the fire yesterday. Resources assigned to the incident include: 1 hotshot crew, 2 initial attack crews, 1 engine, 5 helicopters and several pieces of heavy equipment. Additional resources have been ordered and will arrive over the coming days.

Current Status: Indirect suppression efforts continue to the west of the fire with crews clearing the Bitteroot/Rock Creek Divide Trail from Cleveland Mountain south towards Cinnabar Saddle. Crews are clearing fuels away from the trail and utilizing hose lays to strengthen and complete the line. Fire staff scouted areas to the north and east of the fire to evaluate access as well and assess structures in the Rock Creek drainage.

Planned Actions: Today, crews will work on extending the indirect line on the western side of the fire north towards Eightmile Saddle. Firefighters will begin using a masticator to clear and improve the 4268 road southwest of the fire. Scouting will continue in other areas of the fire and aerial resources are available for reconnaissance work or bucket drops as needed.

Weather: Mild weather will continue today with a cold front arriving Saturday. Increased winds associated with this cold front will come out of the southwest and have the potential to cause increased fire behavior.

Closures: An emergency closure is in place for National Forest System lands on the Missoula Ranger District, Lolo National Forest, and Stevensville Ranger District, Bitterroot National Forest. The closure includes the entire Welcome Creek Wilderness and additional roads and trails adjacent to the Wilderness for public and firefighter safety. Please visit Inciweb for a map of the closure area and a list of closed trails and roads. The Rock Creek Road #102 corridor and recreation access remains open.

Fire Information Line: 406-356-6235

Fire Email: [email protected]

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7063/

Facebook: Lolo National Forest

Twitter: @LoloNF