Cinnabar Fire activity moderated by cool weather; crews continue operations today

Yesterday, fire behavior was moderated by .08-.14 inches of rain that fell over the fire area in the late afternoon. No new growth or active fire behavior was observed; however, visibility continues to be a challenge to firefighters. Estimations on the total acreage are based on aerial observation which has been limited due to smoke. Acreage numbers could increase or decrease over the coming days with improved visibility and more accurate assessments of the fire perimeter. The fire continues to burn within the Welcome Creek Wilderness boundary, on the Lolo National Forest in Granite County.

John Thompson’s Northern Rockies Type 2 Incident Management Team arrived last night and will be shadowing crews and staff today in preparation to take over command of the fire at 6 am tomorrow morning.

“We are in the process of transitioning command of the Cinnabar Fire to Thompson’s Type 2 Incident Management Team,” said Jennifer Hensiek, Missoula District Ranger. “The current firefighting organization has done a great job of establishing a foundation for the incoming team to build on.”

Yesterday’s Actions: Crews strengthened and improved fire lines along the Bitterroot/Rock Creek Divide Trail #313 by removing fuels and maintaining the hose lay.

Today’s Planned Actions: Crews will continue to take indirect suppression actions today and will develop and improve containment line along the Bitterroot/Rock Creek Divide Trail #313 north toward Cleveland Mountain. Crews are scouting opportunities to improve existing fuel breaks and burned areas to the north and south of the fire as potential opportunities for future containment lines. All indirect suppression work is occurring alongside Trail #313.

Closures: An emergency closure is in place for National Forest System lands on the Missoula Ranger District, Lolo National Forest, and Stevensville Ranger District, Bitterroot National Forest. The closure includes the entire Welcome Creek Wilderness, and additional roads and trails adjacent to the Wilderness for public and firefighter safety. Please visit Inciweb for a map of the closure area and a list of closed trails and roads. The Rock Creek Road #102 corridor and recreation access remains open.

Cinnabar Fire Facts Location Welcome Creek Wilderness; Missoula Ranger District, Lolo National Forest within Granite County Start Date and Cause August 19, lightning Size Estimated to be 2,000 acres *improved visibility may result in a more accurate acreage amount Vegetation and topography Burning in heavy, dead, down, and beetle-kill timber; steep, inaccessible terrain Resources 77 personnel; 1 Hotshot crew, 1 Type 2 Hand Crew; 1 engine(*please note yesterday we reported 5 engines, that was a typo); miscellaneous crew modules and overhead; 2 water tenders Weather Chance of thunderstorms and precipitation this afternoon with strong outflow winds and the potential for gusts up to 30 mph Inciweb https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7063/ Facebook https://www.facebook.com/lolonationalforest