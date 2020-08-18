Call for Bids – County Courthouse Duct Cleaning

REQUEST FOR BIDS

CLEANING OF AIR HANDLING DUCT WORK AT RAVALLI COUNTY COURTHOUSE LOCATED AT 205 BEDFORD STREET, HAMILTON, MONTANA 59840

The Ravalli County Board of Commissioners are calling for bids for the cleaning of air handling duct work for the Ravalli County Courthouse located at 205 Bedford Street, Hamilton, Montana 59840. The successful bidder will be required to enter into a Contract for Services with Ravalli County.

The bid submittal deadline shall be BY Wednesday. September 16. 2020 by 4:00 PM to the Clerk and Recorder’s Office located at 215 S. 4th Street (second floor). The bid opening date is scheduled for Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10:30 AM (Commissioners’ Meeting Room), with an intended Notice of Contract award scheduled for Monday September 21, 2020 at 10:30 AM (Commissioners’ Meeting Room).

For a full Request for Bid Package, which includes Bid timeline, Scope of Services, Date of Pre-Bid walk through, Bid submittal and award process, please contact the Ravalli County Commissioners’ Office (Chris Taggart) at 215 S. 4th Street, Suite A (third floor) or via email at [email protected] or call ( 406) 375-6500.

Chris Taggart, Commissioners’ Administrative Assistant

