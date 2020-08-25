Board of Health meeting – appeal of septic system denial

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Board of Health (BOH) will conduct a Public Meeting to receive citizen comment on an appeal requested by Bessie Evans, for the Property known as NHN Hannaford Ave, Florence, Parcel # 1415200. The request is to appeal the decision of the Ravalli County Environmental Health Department to deny the issuance of a replacement septic system for the Property. Located in FLORENCE W 27’ LOT 9 BLK 2, LOTS 10 & 11 BLK 2, 23,370 SQ FT.

Information describing the appeal request will be available for inspection on September 2, 2020, at the Ravalli County Environmental Health Department, in the Administrative Center, 215 S. 4th Street, Suite D, Hamilton, MT 59840. The public meeting will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 1 p.m., in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room at the Administrative Center. The public may comment verbally, or in writing, at the meeting. Comments and information submitted at the public meeting will be considered in the decision on said Appeal.

