VA to offer COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic veterans

Montana Veterans enrolled in the Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) are eligible for free COVID-19 testing in a second round of swabbing events across Montana.

The first round of COVID-19 testing under Governor Bullock’s surveillance program for asymptomatic Veterans began on Thursday, June 25. As of July 1, 680 Veterans have been swabbed at thirteen different MTVAHCS sites across Montana. Starting July 7 through July 14, swabbing will be available in Cut Bank, Billings, Glendive, Hamilton, Helena, and Kalispell. All swabs will be sent to the State of Montana’s Department of Health and Human Services’ (DPHHS) laboratories.

Any Veteran who tests positive will be contacted by DPHHS as soon as a positive result is confirmed. Veterans who test negative for COVID-19 will not be contacted by DPHHS but rather by MTVAHCS. These negative results will be communicated as early as two weeks or up to thirty days.

Veterans will stay in their vehicle to be tested. All visitors to a VA facility are required to wear a face covering.

The MTVAHCS serves over 47,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana—an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of nearly 1,200 at 17 sites of care across the state. One third of Montana VA employees are Veterans.

COVID-19 Testing Options for Veterans by Location:

Hamilton Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Options for Montana Veterans

Location: 299 Fairgrounds Road, Suite A, Hamilton

Date: July 8, 2020: 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m.

Kalispell Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Options for Montana Veterans

Location: 31 Three Mile Drive, Kalispell

Dates:

July 13, 2020: 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. July 14, 2020: 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Cut Bank Drive Through COVID-19 Testing Options for Montana Veterans

Location: 8 2nd Ave SE, Cut Bank

Date: July 8, 2020: 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m., 3:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.

Billings Drive Through COVID-19 Testing Options for Montana Veterans

Location: 1775 Spring Creek Lane, Billings

Date: July 9, 2020: 1:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m.

Glendive Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Options for Montana Veterans

Location: 2000 Montana Avenue, Glendive

Date: July 14, 2020, 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Helena Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Options for Montana Veterans

Location: 3687 Veterans Drive, Fort Harrison

Date: July 7, 2020: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.