Temporary hold placed on Stevensville recall election

On June 30, 2020, Ravalli County District Court Judge Howard Recht put a temporary hold on the administration of a recall election against the Mayor of Stevensville stating in his Temporary Restraining Order that “further processing of the Recall Petition risks causing irreparable and immediate harm to the Plaintiff.”

The order enjoins the sponsor of the recall petition, Leanna Rodabaugh, and the County Clerk and Recorder, Regina Plettenberg, in her capacity as the County Election Administrator, and prohibits them from processing the Recall Petition any further than gathering more signatures during the allotted 3 month timeframe which began on May 22.

A show cause hearing is set for July 9 at 9 a.m. at the county courthouse. The temporary restraining order will stay in effect until the show cause hearing and a Preliminary Injunction will stay in effect until the final hearing and ruling on the issue.

Mayor Dewey has challenged the legality of the petition in court claiming that it is based on lies and misinformation and should not have been approved for circulation.