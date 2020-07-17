Stevensville mayor and wife welcome new baby

It’s a girl for Mayor Brandon Dewey and his wife.

Baby makes four for the family of Stevensville Mayor Brandon Dewey and his wife Tasha.

The couple’s second child, a girl, was born at 11:22 am on Friday. Named Bryar Marie Dewey, the baby weighs 8 pounds 9 ounces and is 20 inches long. Tasha and baby Bryar are in good condition at Missoula’s St. Patrick Hospital.

Mayor Dewey is expected to take some time away from the office with the arrival of baby Bryar. The Mayor has planned to work from home and maintain communication with town staff as the family takes extra precautions to prevent the infection of COVID-19 within the household.

The Deweys also have a son, three-year-old Carter.