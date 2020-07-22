Stevensville council still stalled

On Wednesday, July 14, Stevensville Town Council members Robin Holcomb and Bob Michalson failed to show up for the second time in a row for a council meeting. Chief of Police James Marble was once again dispatched to “compel” council member Holcomb to attend the meeting. Marble reported back that Holcomb did not appear to be at home so he left a message on her phone stating that her attendance was required.

Mayor Dewey noted that due to the lack of attendance by the two council members that the town was now without a budget and was sitting on up to $53,000 in unpaid claims.

Council member Jaime Devlin noted that it cost the town a minimum of $125 to hold a meeting and that the current absence brings the total to $250, plus the cost of having an attorney present at the last meeting.

“The town is getting the short end of the stick here,” said Devlin. “Holding government hostage is not described in our duties of office. I wasn’t elected to play a game of hide and seek. I wasn’t elected to play a game of charades. It is disgraceful and an absolute embarrassment for our town.” She apologized to the townspeople on behalf of the council. “You deserve better,” she said. “You have a voice and I hope you use that.”

Mayor Dewey agreed, saying, “We are wasting money, we are wasting resources, and we are wasting time.”

The meeting was adjourned due to lack of a quorum.

A special council meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 22 and a regular council meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 23, both at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Agendas and additional information can be found on the Town’s website at: www.townofstevensville.com.