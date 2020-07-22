Sheriff won’t enforce Governor’s mask order

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton has announced that he will not be enforcing Governor Bullock’s directive issued on July 15 requiring all Montanans to wear masks in public.

To slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Montana, Governor Bullock issued a directive on July 15, requiring face coverings in certain indoor spaces and for certain organized outdoor activities in counties currently experiencing four or more active cases of COVID-19.

In response, the Sheriff and the Ravalli County Commissioners issued a joint statement, saying:

“We encourage all residents to educate themselves and conduct their business as safely as possible during this pandemic. We ask our residents to always treat each other with compassion, and respect each other’s right to make decisions about their own health.

“Private business owners may choose to enforce the Governor’s Directive. Everyone has the right and ability to shop or patronize businesses they feel comfortable in.

“Criminal citations will not be issued for violations of the mask directive. The RCSO will however, investigate and enforce trespass and disorderly conduct complaints.

“Collectively, we thank our neighbors and citizens of Ravalli County for their continued diligence in helping keep our communities safe.”