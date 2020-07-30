Recent lightning storms start small wildfires on the Lolo National Forest

Officials urge caution with upcoming hot and dry weather

The Lolo National Forest protection area received over 300 lightning strikes from last night’s storms, prompting fire officials to be on the alert for potential new wildfires over the coming weekend. Last night, firefighters responded to and rapidly contained two small lightning-caused fires on the Missoula and Ninemile Ranger Districts. Although firefighters were able to effectively contain and control these fires, fire officials would like to remind the public to remain vigilant and cautious with the persistent hot and dry weather forecasted over the weekend.

Wildfire Update:

Bestwick Fire: Last night firefighters responded to and rapidly contained a lightning strike wildfire burning in grass and shrub in the Bestwick Creek drainage on the Ninemile Ranger District north of Interstate 90 and Alberton, MT. No structures are currently threatened by this fire. The fire is approximately 1.8 acres and fire spread has stopped. Firefighters will work today to contain, control and extinguish the remaining smoldering hots spots.

Granite Fire: Last night, firefighters responded to the .2-acre Granite Fire near the top of Lolo Pass north of Highway 12. The Granite Fire was also caused by a lightning strike. An engine and firefighters are on scene today to contain and control this fire. No structures or recreation areas are threatened at this time.

Today, detection flights will be flown over the Missoula and Ninemile Ranger Districts focusing on areas where known lightning activity has occurred. With the upcoming hot and dry weather, firefighters and crews will remain vigilant and prepared to respond to previous lightning strike wildfires that may become active over the coming days. In addition to aerial detection flights, the Lolo National Forest is currently staffing five fire lookouts on the Ninemile, Superior, Plains-Thompson Falls, and Seeley Lake Ranger Districts.

Fire officials ask that if anyone sees smoke rising from the forest, that they report it right away either to 911 or to the Missoula Interagency Dispatch Center at (406) 829-7070.

The Lolo National Forest remains in HIGH fire danger. To date, there have been 44 small wildfires on the Forest; 38 human-caused and 6 lighting strikes for a total of 15.8 acres burned. Although no campfire fire restrictions are currently in place; officials urge visitors and locals to remain cautious with campfires in the Forest. Avoid idling hot vehicles near grass and follow campfire best practices.

Campfire Best Practices:

Campfires in Montana cannot exceed 3’ high and 3’ wide Campfires are best lit in metal rings; rock rings with 2 feet of soil cleared of flammable vegetation are a second-best choice. If a rock ring is your only option, try to locate your camp where a rock ring already exists to lighten your impact. Campfires should never be left unattended. This is especially dangerous in the heat of the day, when winds pick up and light fuels dry out. A campfire isn’t dead-out until it is cold to the touch. Drown your campfire with water, stir the coals in the water with a shovel, and feel the coals with the back of your hand to ensure they’re out. This is the same procedures firefighters us during the “mop-up” phase of firefighting. Visit www.BeOutdoorSafe.org for more information on how to be a steward of public lands.