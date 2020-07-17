Ravalli County Sheriff’s response to Governor’s Mask Directive

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton, in conjunction with Ravalli County Commissioners Chris Hoffman, Jeff Burrows, and Greg Chilcott released information regarding the Governor’s Mask Directive as it relates to citizens in Ravalli County.

We encourage all residents to educate themselves and conduct their business as safely as possible during this pandemic. We ask our residents to always treat each other with compassion, and respect each others right to make decisions about their own health.

Private business owners may choose to enforce the Governor’s Directive. Everyone has the right and ability to shop or patronize businesses they feel comfortable in.

Criminal citations will not be issued for violations of the mask directive. The RCSO will however, investigate and enforce trespass and disorderly conduct complaints.

Collectively, we thank our neighbors and citizens of Ravalli County for their continued diligence in helping keep our communities safe.