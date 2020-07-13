Ravalli County COVID-update 7-13-20 – 2 new cases

Ravalli County Public Health

July 13, 2020

As of 2pm today, Ravalli County Public Health has received two new cases of COVID-19. The new cases are a female in her twenties, and a male in his forties.

Ravalli County currently has 12 active cases of COVID-19. Two of these active cases are presumptive positives due to direct contact with family members. As part of each investigation, contact tracing has been performed by Public Health nurses on all active cases. The active cases are located in: Corvallis, Darby, Hamilton, and Stevensville. Two cases remain hospitalized.

All active cases are in isolation and their contacts are in quarantine.

Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation, once they recover from symptoms. Direct contacts are released from quarantine as they complete their 14-day period without symptoms of COVID-19.

Additional important information for the Ravalli County community:

The rate of viral transmission can be significantly reduced if members of the community wear a mask while in public, maintain a minimum distance of six feet away from other people, and implement strict hygiene practices such as: washing your hands often, and avoiding natural tendencies to touch your face. Free COVID-19 testing will be held from 10am-6pm on Thursday, July 16 at the Hamilton High School parking lot. (327 Fairgrounds Rd.)

will be held from 10am-6pm on Thursday, (327 Fairgrounds Rd.) No children under the age of 12 will be tested. If you want your child tested for COVID-19, please call your provider or hospital.

Visitors will be asked to fill out a self-addressed envelope prior to being tested.

All people testing negative will receive a letter in the mail from Public Health.

Anyone who tests positive will receive a phone call from a Public Health nurse.

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.