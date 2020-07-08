Ravalli County COVID-19 update 7-8-20 – 1 new case

RAVALLI COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH

July 8th, 2020

As of 4pm today, Ravalli County has received one new case of COVID-19. The new case is a male in his thirties.

Ravalli County currently has 15 active cases of COVID-19. As part of each investigation, contact tracing has been performed by Public Health nurses on all active cases. The active cases are located in: Corvallis, Darby, Hamilton, and Stevensville. Two cases remain hospitalized.

All active cases are in isolation and their contacts are in quarantine.

Only residents of Montana who test positive for COVID-19 will show up as active cases on the ‘Montana COVID-19 case map’ located at dphhs.mt.gov. This is the reason there is occasionally a discrepancy between the state case map number, and the Ravalli County active cases.

Public Health nurses continue to release direct contacts from quarantine as they complete their 14 day period without displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

The Ravalli County community needs to be aware of the following information:

Ravalli County is experiencing cases of community spread.

-Several cases cannot be traced back to a known positive case of COVID-19.

Free COVID-19 ‘Community Snapshot Testing’

Thursday, July 16th

Location: Hamilton High School parking lot – 327 Fairgrounds Rd, Hamilton, MT 59840

Time: Testing will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 6 p.m.

Free COVID-19 tests will be available for all Ravalli County residents who are not currently exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

Community members will be self-swabbing under the direction and supervision of Public Health nurses while remaining in their vehicles.

If you are currently exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, you need to contact your doctor or hospital by phone.

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.