Ravalli County Public Health

July 7, 2020

As of 4pm today, Ravalli County has received no new cases of COVID-19.

Three of the previous cases reported have now recovered and been released from isolation. Ravalli County currently has 16 active cases. As part of each investigation, contact tracing has been performed by Public Health nurses on each active case. The active cases are located in: Corvallis, Darby, Hamilton, and Stevensville. Two cases remain hospitalized.

All active cases are in isolation and their contacts are in quarantine.

Public Health nurses continue to release contacts of active cases from quarantine as they complete their 14 day period without any symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Community spread is active in Ravalli County. Several cases cannot be traced back to another confirmed positive case. Ravalli County Public Health would like to remind all community members that the best way to protect yourself, your family, your neighbors, and your community, is to practice social distancing (maintain a distance of at least six feet from other people), and to wear a mask when in public places.

A reminder about the importance of contact tracing:

If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, a case investigator from the health department may call you to check-in on your health, discuss anyone with whom you’ve been in contact, and ask where you spent time while you may have been infectious and able to spread COVID-19. You will also be asked to stay at home and self-isolate, if you are not doing so already.

Your name will never be revealed to those who may have been exposed as a result of contact with you, even if they ask for that information.

Self-isolation means staying at home in a separate room, away from other people and pets, and using a separate bathroom, if possible.

Self-isolation practices remain a vital component of slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Adhering to these guidelines remains the best way to keep your family, friends, and community safe and healthy.

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.