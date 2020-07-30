Ravalli County COVID-19 update 7-30-20 – two new cases

Ravalli County Public Health

July 30, 2020

As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received two new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 15 active cases of COVID-19.

One new case is a child under the age of 10.

One new case is a female in her seventies.

Two active cases remain hospitalized.

Contact tracing is being performed on all cases by Public Health nurses.

Active cases are entering isolation and their contacts are being quarantined.

Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation as they recover from symptoms. Direct contacts are released from quarantine as they complete their 14-day period without symptoms.

Public Health would like to continually remind residents that the following behaviors can help to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community:

Keep your social circle as small as possible.

Wear a mask when in public or interacting with people.

Maintain a minimum distance of six feet from other people.

Wash your hands often and thoroughly.

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.