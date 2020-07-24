Ravalli County COVID-19 update 7-24-20 – two new cases

Ravalli County Public Health

July 24, 2020

As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received two new cases of COVID-19. One new case was reported late on Wednesday the 22nd, the county’s two presumptive positives were confirmed as active cases on Thursday the 23rd, and one new case was reported today.

Ravalli County currently has 14 active cases of COVID-19.

Three of these active cases are currently hospitalized.

Contact tracing is being performed on all cases by Public Health nurses.

All active cases are in isolation and their contacts are being quarantined.

Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation as they recover from symptoms.

Direct contacts are released from quarantine as they complete their 14-day period without symptoms.

A message to the Ravalli County community:

Public Health continues to encounter cases who are confused, embarrassed, and upset to learn they have tested positive for COVID-19.

The potential for transmission increases when people do not adhere to the Governor’s Directive and Public Health recommendations.

No resident wants to unintentionally expose friends, family or coworkers as a result of contracting this virus.

COVID-19 can be spread by anyone.

You do not need to have symptoms to spread this virus to others.

Public Health urges everyone in the community to please consider the potential harm that can be done through viral transmission when not taking the recommended precautions.

Keep yourself safe. Keep your family safe. Help guard the lives of the most vulnerable citizens in our community.

Keep your social circle as small as possible

Wear a mask when in public or interacting with people

Maintain a minimum distance of six feet from other people

Wash your hands often and thoroughly

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.

