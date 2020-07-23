Ravalli County COVID-19 update 7-22-20 – no new cases

Ravalli County Public Health

July 22, 2020

As of 4 p.m. today, Ravalli County Public Health has received no new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County currently has 15 active cases of COVID-19 .

Two active cases are currently hospitalized for complications related to COVID-19. Two of the county’s active cases remain presumptive positives due to symptoms consistent with the virus, one of these presumptive cases has also had direct contact with family members who are active cases.

Contact tracing is being performed on all cases by Public Health nurses.

All active cases are in isolation and their contacts are being quarantined.

Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation as they recover from symptoms. Direct contacts are released from quarantine as they complete their 14-day period without symptoms.

Governor Steve Bullock has issued a directive requiring face coverings in certain indoor spaces and for certain organized outdoor activities in counties currently experiencing four or more active cases of COVID-19 to slow the spread of the virus in Montana.

Executive Orders 2-2020 and 3-2020 declare that a state of emergency exists in Montana due to the global outbreak of COVID-19.

The official directive is available here:

https://dphhs.mt.gov/Portals/85/Documents/NewsLetters/MaskDirective.pdf

“We are dealing with a virus that anyone can spread,” said Dr. Calderwood, County Health Officer, during a discussion about community involvement in stopping the spread of COVID-19. “This virus doesn’t care about our individual differences; we need to care about each other. It’s important to pull back from stigmatizing and labeling one another. If we work together, we can keep our businesses open, our community strong, and work to get back to a more normal way of life.”

Keep yourself safe. Keep your family safe. Small sacrifices help to guard the most vulnerable citizens in our community.

Keep your social circle as small as possible

Wear a mask when in public or interacting with people

Maintain a minimum distance of six feet from other people

Wash your hands often and thoroughly

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.