Ravalli County COVID-19 update 7-20-20 – three new cases

Ravalli County Public Health

July 20, 2020

As of 2pm today, Ravalli County Public Health has received three new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County now has 13 active cases of COVID-19 . One active case is currently hospitalized.

Two of these cases remain presumptive positives due to symptoms consistent with the virus, one of these presumptive cases has also had direct contact with family members who are active cases. Contact tracing has been performed on all cases by Public Health nurses.

All active cases are in isolation and their contacts are in quarantine.

Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation as they recover from symptoms. Direct contacts are released from quarantine as they complete their 14-day period without symptoms.

Ravalli County Public Health regrets to inform the community that the County Health Officer has tendered her two week notice of resignation. The following is a statement from Dr. Calderwood:

It is the right time for me to step down as Ravalli County Health Officer and focus on my clinical practice. Sincere thanks to the Elected Officials, to Board of Health members, and to my numerous other county colleagues who have worked tirelessly with me through the beginning stages of the COVID pandemic. I am confident that our combined efforts, along with State and national actions, have slowed the spread and brought our community time to establish plans and to accumulate supplies. Systems are now in place for reasonable way forward, even if our teams may shift.

I believe that, locally, we still have the worst of our peak to come and that our combined social actions are probably at their most critical. Therefore, I do personally support the Governor’s Masking Directive, in part to increase chances that businesses may stay open.

For my part, I will shift to focus on my contributions through the hospital, but I’m certainly available to give medical advice to the County Public Health Nursing Office as long as needed.

Sincerely,

Carol Calderwood, MD

Cases continue to rise in Ravalli County.

What follows is a summary of cases for the past several months:

March – Ravalli County had one active case.

Ravalli County had active case. April – Ravalli County had four active cases.

Ravalli County had active cases. May – Ravalli County had nine active cases.

Ravalli County had active cases. June – Ravalli County had 17 active cases.

Ravalli County had active cases. So far, in the month of July Ravalli County has had 26 active cases.

Ravalli County residents are all on the same team when it comes to eliminating the threat of COVID-19 from our community. The behavior of individuals in our community will be the primary factor influencing the ability for the virus to spread. The importance of adhering to Public Health recommendations cannot be overstated.

Keep yourself safe. Keep your family safe. Guard the most vulnerable citizens in our community.

Keep your social circle as small as possible

Wear a mask when in public or interacting with people

Maintain a minimum distance of six feet from other people

Wash your hands thoroughly and often

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.