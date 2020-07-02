Ravalli County COVID-19 update 7-2-20

Ravalli County Public Health Department

July 2, 2020

As of 4:30 p.m. today, Ravalli County has received notification of one new case.

At this time, Ravalli County has 21 cases we are investigating and doing contact tracing. These cases are in Darby, Corvallis, Hamilton and Stevensville. Three cases are hospitalized.

All of these cases are in isolation and their contacts are in quarantine.

Through contact tracing, we have over 200 people in quarantine as they have been determined to be close contacts. We have also determined Ravalli County has community spread, since several cases cannot be traced back to another positive case.

Ravalli County’s active cases are not all counted on the state map due to some cases having out of state addresses and some delay in the reporting process. Overall, Ravalli County has had 40 cases of COVID-19 since March. The Montana map will show only 34, due to six cases having out of state addresses

Remember COVID-19 does not take a holiday!

Are you trying to decide whether to go to that picnic, family cookout, or fireworks show? CDC has developed recommended actions for preventing the spread of COVID-19 at mass gatherings and large community events. This guidance suggests strategies to help you plan for and practice ways to better protect yourself and your community.

Staying physically active is one of the best ways to keep your mind and body healthy. People may visit parks, trails, and open spaces as a way to relieve stress, get some fresh air, and stay active. While these facilities and areas can offer health benefits, it is important that you take steps to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

Stay home if sick.

Practice everyday preventive actions like washing hands often, and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

Wear cloth face coverings whenever you are less than 6 feet apart from other people or are indoors. Children under the age of 2 should not wear cloth face coverings.

The more people an individual interacts with at a gathering and the longer that interaction lasts, the higher the potential risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and COVID-19 spreading.

The higher the level of community transmission in the area that the gathering is being held, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spreading during a gathering.

Before you go, find out what preventative measures the venue has put in place to protect the public.

If you do go out, please keep a daily log of your contacts and keep your circle of contacts small.

Call 406-375-6672 with questions regarding COVID-19.