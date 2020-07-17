Ravalli County COVID-19 update 7-17-20 – four new cases

Ravalli County Public Health

July 17, 2020

As of 2pm today, Ravalli County Public Health has received four new cases of COVID-19. Ravalli County now has 13 active cases of COVID-19.

Two of these cases remain presumptive positives due to symptoms consistent with the virus, one of these presumptive cases has also had direct contact with family members who are active cases. Contact tracing has been performed on all cases by Public Health nurses.

All active cases are in isolation and their contacts are in quarantine.

Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation as they recover from symptoms. Direct contacts are released from quarantine as they complete their 14-day period without symptoms.

Gov. Bullock has announced a statewide mandate for Montanans to wear a mask in all indoor public places. This mandate applies to all counties where there are more than four active cases.

With the help of the National Guard and the State of Montana, Public Health nurses were able to provide COVID-19 tests to 873 Ravalli County residents during yesterday’s Community Snapshot Testing Clinic. The information gleaned from this testing clinic, while providing individuals and families with important feedback and peace-of-mind, will also help the Public Health Department assess the rate of asymptomatic infection in the community. This testing can help to identify spread of the virus early, allowing for appropriate mitigation, contact tracing, and quarantine measures to avoid a large community outbreak which can disrupt businesses now, and in the future.

Although testing remains perpetually helpful as a tool in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19, it is important to remember that these tests offer only a brief snapshot in time. Individuals and businesses remain susceptible COVID-19 exposure at any point.

The behavior of individuals in our community will be the primary factor influencing the ability for this virus to spread.

Montanans are all on the same team when it comes to eliminating the threat of COVID-19 from our communities. The importance of adhering to Public Health recommendations cannot be overstated.

Keep yourself safe. Keep your family safe. Guard the most vulnerable citizens in our community.

Keep your social circle as small as possible

Wear a mask when in public or interacting with people

Maintain a minimum distance of six feet from other people

Wash your hands often and thoroughly

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.