Ravalli County COVID-19 update 7-15-20 – 2 new cases, 9 active cases

July 15, 2020

As of 4pm today, Ravalli County Public Health has received two new cases of COVID-19. The two new active cases are a male in his sixties and a female in her seventies.

Gov. Bullock has announced a statewide mandate for Montanans to wear a mask in all indoor public places. This mandate applies to all counties where there are more than four active cases. Ravalli County currently has nine active cases of COVID-19. One of these cases remains a presumptive positive due to symptoms consistent with the virus and direct contact with family members who are active cases. Contact tracing has been performed on all active cases by Public Health nurses.

All active cases are in isolation and their contacts are in quarantine.

Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation as they recover from symptoms. Direct contacts are released from quarantine as they complete their 14-day period without symptoms.

Tomorrow morning (7/16/20) Ravalli County Community Snapshot COVID-19 testing will take place from 10am-6pm at the Hamilton High School parking lot (327 Fairgrounds Rd.)

This drive-thru testing is FREE – Visitors will be directed to self-swab by a Public Health nurse and will remain in their vehicles throughout the duration of the testing .

Public Health nurses will only be testing visitors without symptoms of COVID-19. If you are symptomatic, please call your provider or hospital to discuss testing options.

Public Health will only be testing residents who are 12 and older.

Be prepared to self-address an envelope so that you can receive a negative test result in the mail.

Visitors will also need to provide their phone numbers so Public Health nurses can contact them in the event of a positive test result.

Montanans are all on the same team when it comes eliminating the threat of COVID-19 from our communities. The importance of adhering to Public Health recommendations cannot be overstated.

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.