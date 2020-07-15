Ravalli County COVID-19 update 7-14-20 – 8 active cases, no new cases

July 14, 2020

As of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Ravalli County Public Health has received no new cases of COVID-19.

Ravalli County currently has eight active cases of COVID-19. Two of these cases remain presumptive positives due to direct contact with family members who are active cases. Contact tracing has been performed on all active cases by Public Health nurses. Two active cases remain hospitalized.

All active cases are in isolation and their contacts are in quarantine.

Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation, once they recover from symptoms. Direct contacts are released from quarantine as they complete their 14-day period without symptoms.

Additional important information for the Ravalli County community:

Public Health officials have announced the cancellation of the main portion of the 2020 Ravalli County fair.

Gathering in large groups, especially considering this year’s expectation of increased attendance, poses a serious potential threat to the health of our community.

Public Health officials are working with the MSU extension agent to develop a safe plan to allow FFA and 4H events to proceed as limited events.

Public Health officials continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and make decisions in the best interests of community health, based on the best information available.

Free COVID-19 Community Snapshot Testing will be held this Thursday, July 16th

Location: Hamilton High School parking lot (327 Fairgrounds Rd.) 10am-6pm

This testing is for community members without symptoms ; any symptomatic individuals should call their provider or hospital to discuss testing options.

; any symptomatic individuals should call their provider or hospital to discuss testing options. The entrance and exit to the parking lot will be clearly marked, visitors are asked to follow the signs to join the line, and watch for the Public Health nurses to motion you forward when it is your turn to test.

Visitors will remain in their car during the test

Visitors will be self-testing with a nasal swab under the direction of a Public Health nurse.

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.