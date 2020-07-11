Ravalli County COVID-19 update 7-10-20 – three new cases, one death

Ravalli County Public Health

July 10, 2020

The Public Health Department is deeply saddened to report that a female in her nineties has become the first resident of Ravalli County to lose her life due to acute respiratory failure from COVID-19.

As of 4pm today, Ravalli County has received notification of three new cases of COVID-19. All three of these cases are family members of other active cases. Ravalli County currently has 16 active cases of COVID-19. Two cases remain hospitalized.

Seven of these active cases will be reflected on the Montana COVID-19 case map due to their status as residents of Ravalli County.

The three newest cases should display on the Montana case map early next week.

Three of these active cases are non-residents, they continue to be monitored by Public Health nurses, but will not be reflected on the Montana case map.

The final three cases are presumptive positive cases; these are family members of active cases who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, but have not yet been confirmed to be positive for coronavirus. They will not be reflected on the Montana case map.

Contact tracing has been performed by Public Health nurses on all active cases. The active cases are located in: Corvallis, Darby, Hamilton, and Stevensville.

All active cases are in isolation and nearly 100 of their contacts remain in quarantine, many of whom are nearing the end of this observation period. Public Health nurses continue to release active cases from isolation as they recover from their symptoms. Direct contacts are released from quarantine as they complete their 14-day period without exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

Important information for the Ravalli County community:

It is no longer required that people call ahead prior to presenting at the Marcus Daly Viral Clinic.

At this time, there is no mandatory face-covering order being discussed for Ravalli County.

The importance of community compliance with Public Health recommendations cannot be overstated. Our community can significantly reduce the rate of viral transmission by wearing a mask in public and social distancing.

Free COVID-19 testing will be held from 10am-6pm on Thursday, July 16 at the Hamilton High School parking lot. (327 Fairgrounds Rd.)

Montana COVID-19 map can be found here:

https://dphhs.mt.gov/publichealth/cdepi/diseases/coronavirusmt/demographics

If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please call: (406) 375-6672.