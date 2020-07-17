Open during to close July 20

The Ravalli County Commissioners have approved the closure of outdoor debris burning in Ravalli County, effective at 12:01 am on Monday, July 20. This action was in response to expected hot and dry conditions and increasing fire danger. During the closure, the Burn Permit System will also be shut down and will not allow activations of burn permits. Local fire officials and emergency managers are asking for support in preventing human caused fires as we transition to a period of high fire danger. Campfires up to 48 inches will continue to be allowed, as long as the campfire is fully attended and completely extinguished and cold to the touch before leaving the area of the fire.