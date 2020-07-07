New name, new cause, same bull(s) at Darby bull-a-rama

The annual bull riding held the second weekend in July in Darby will have a new look. Gone are pink ribbons and signs about breast cancer awareness. Instead, purple will be the color of the night with an emphasis on testicular cancer. The Twisted Nut Festival is a two-night affair with bull riders from across the Northwest competing.

Cal Ruark, the man behind the event since the beginning 12 years ago, is always looking for a new cause. He found one that isn’t always talked about, gave it a name that will make you giggle, and more importantly, will raise awareness for this disease. Testicular cancer is on the increase, especially in men in their 30’s, right about the age of some of the bull riders.

The money raised for the event will be donated to Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital and the hospital will match the donation. In addition to ticket sales, there will be a raffle featuring a number of items with the proceeds also going to the final donation.

The two night event will feature at least 24 bull riders each night attempting to ride the bulls from Red Eye Rodeo. This is an open bull riding this year so anyone could enter. Entries have already closed. Due to COVID-19 and the closure of the Canadian border, the only Canadian cowboys will be those who were in the States when the border was closed.

Red Eye Rodeo has an impressive herd of bucking bulls which will be a test for the bull riders for the weekend. Justin Ketzenberg who is from Yakima, Washington, will be competing. He is currently leading the Northern Rodeo Association bull riding standings. Payton Fitzpatrick of Polson won the NRA bull riding championship in 2019 will also be competing. Other top finishers from the NRA that will be competing are Bridger Fitzpatrick and Rawley Johnson.

In edition to the regular bull riding which, of course, also features the rodeo clowns/bull fighters, there will be American West Style bull fighting using Mexican fighting bulls. There will be two bull fighters who take on these bulls who have a pretty nasty disposition. There won’t be a cape and certainly no swords but the skills and foot speed of these bull fighters are sure to amaze everyone. Hunter Saltzman of Deer Lodge provides the bulls.

Ruark said there will be food trucks and concessions at the arena as well as a full bar. Gates open at 5pm both nights with the bull riding set to begin at 7pm. Cost is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, and kids 10 & under are free.