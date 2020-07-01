Montana’s total COVID-19 cases top 1000

County Gender Age Range Date Reported Big Horn F 10-19 06/30/2020 Big Horn F 20-29 06/30/2020 Big Horn M 30-39 06/30/2020 Carbon F 30-39 06/30/2020 Carbon F 50-59 06/30/2020 Carbon M 40-49 06/30/2020 Cascade F 20-29 06/30/2020 Cascade M 60-71 06/30/2020 Cascade F 50-59 06/30/2020 Cascade F 40-49 06/30/2020 Custer M 80-89 06/30/2020 Custer F 70-79 06/30/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 06/30/2020 Gallatin F 30-39 06/30/2020 Gallatin F 70-79 06/30/2020 Gallatin M 40-49 06/30/2020 Gallatin M 70-79 06/30/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 06/30/2020 Gallatin F 60-69 06/30/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 06/30/2020 Granite F 60-69 06/30/2020 Lake M 60-69 06/30/2020 Lewis and Clark F 10-19 06/30/2020 Lewis and Clark M 50-59 06/30/2020 Missoula M 0-9 06/30/2020 Missoula M 40-49 06/30/2020 Missoula M 30-39 06/30/2020 Ravalli M 70-79 06/30/2020 Ravalli F 70-79 06/30/2020 Ravalli F 40-49 06/30/2020 Ravalli F 10-19 06/30/2020 Rosebud F 40-49 06/30/2020 Silver Bow M 60-69 06/30/2020 Stillwater M 50-59 06/30/2020 Valley M 30-39 06/30/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 06/30/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 06/30/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 06/30/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 06/30/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 06/30/2020 Yellowstone M 80-89 06/30/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 06/30/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 06/30/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 06/30/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 06/30/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 06/30/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 06/30/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 06/30/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 06/30/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 06/30/2020 Total COVID Cases in Montana 1016 Total number of tests completed since last report 2469 Total Number of Tests 93330

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

