Montana sees largest single day increase in COVID-19 cases – 67

County Gender Age Range Date Reported
Big Horn M 20-29 07/01/2020
Big Horn M 50-59 07/01/2020
Big Horn M 0-9 07/01/2020
Big Horn F 0-9 07/01/2020
Big Horn F 50-59 07/01/2020
Carbon M 20-29 07/01/2020
Carbon F 40-49 07/01/2020
Carbon M 20-29 07/01/2020
Cascade M 10-19 07/01/2020
Custer F 80-89 07/01/2020
Flathead M 10-19 07/01/2020
Flathead M 10-19 07/01/2020
Flathead F 40-49 07/01/2020
Flathead M 50-59 07/01/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/01/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/01/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/01/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/01/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/01/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/01/2020
Glacier F 0-9 07/01/2020
Glacier F 30-39 07/01/2020
Glacier F 10-19 07/01/2020
Glacier M 40-49 07/01/2020
Lewis and Clark F 50-59 07/01/2020
Madison M 50-59 07/01/2020
Madison F 50-59 07/01/2020
Madison F 30-39 07/01/2020
Missoula F 30-39 07/01/2020
Missoula F 20-29 07/01/2020
Missoula F 20-29 07/01/2020
Missoula M 60-69 07/01/2020
Missoula M 10-19 07/01/2020
Missoula M 50-59 07/01/2020
Missoula M 10-19 07/01/2020
Missoula F 0-9 07/01/2020
Missoula F 0-9 07/01/2020
Missoula M 20-29 07/01/2020
Park M 20-29 07/01/2020
Richland F 20-29 07/01/2020
Richland M 50-59 07/01/2020
Richland F 50-59 07/01/2020
Richland M 50-59 07/01/2020
Richland F 30-39 07/01/2020
Richland M 20-29 07/01/2020
Silver Bow M 20-29 07/01/2020
Silver Bow F 60-69 07/01/2020
Silver Bow M 70-79 07/01/2020
Teton F 40-49 07/01/2020
Teton M 20-29 07/01/2020
Teton M 40-49 07/01/2020
Teton M 10-19 07/01/2020
Teton M 0-9 07/01/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/01/2020
Yellowstone F 10-19 07/01/2020
Yellowstone F 10-19 07/01/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 07/01/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/01/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 07/01/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/01/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 07/01/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/01/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/01/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/01/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/01/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/01/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/01/2020
Total COVID Cases in Montana 1083
Total number of tests completed since last report 1819
Total Number of Tests 95149

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.

