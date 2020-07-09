Bitterroot Star

Bitterroot Valley's best source for local news!

Montana has 96 new COVID-19 cases

by Leave a Comment

Testing results 7-9-20

County Gender Age Range Date Reported
Beaverhead M 10-19 07/08/2020
Big Horn F 60-69 07/08/2020
Big Horn F 10-19 07/08/2020
Big Horn F 70-79 07/08/2020
Big Horn M 40-49 07/08/2020
Big Horn F 40-49 07/08/2020
Big Horn F 20-29 07/08/2020
Big Horn F 20-29 07/08/2020
Big Horn M 30-39 07/08/2020
Big Horn F 40-49 07/08/2020
Cascade M 30-39 07/08/2020
Cascade F 20-29 07/08/2020
Cascade F 20-29 07/08/2020
Cascade F 20-29 07/08/2020
Custer M 40-49 07/08/2020
Custer F 40-49 07/08/2020
Custer F 50-59 07/08/2020
Custer M 10-19 07/08/2020
Gallatin M 40-49 07/08/2020
Gallatin F 50-59 07/08/2020
Gallatin F 30-39 07/08/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/08/2020
Gallatin M 0-9 07/08/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/08/2020
Gallatin M 60-69 07/08/2020
Hill M 60-69 07/08/2020
Lake F 10-19 07/08/2020
Lake F 10-19 07/08/2020
Lake F 40-49 07/08/2020
Lake F 40-49 07/08/2020
Lake F 20-29 07/08/2020
Lake F 30-39 07/08/2020
Lake M 10-19 07/08/2020
Lake F 0-9 07/08/2020
Lake F 50-59 07/08/2020
Lake F 20-29 07/08/2020
Lake M 0-9 07/08/2020
Lake F 50-59 07/08/2020
Lake M 40-49 07/08/2020
Lake F 20-29 07/08/2020
Lewis and Clark F 50-59 07/08/2020
Lincoln M 30-39 07/08/2020
Lincoln M 40-49 07/08/2020
Madison F 40-49 07/08/2020
Missoula M 40-49 07/08/2020
Missoula F 20-29 07/08/2020
Ravalli M 30-39 07/08/2020
Ravalli M 30-39 07/08/2020
Roosevelt F 50-59 07/08/2020
Stillwater F 40-49 07/08/2020
Yellowstone F 70-79 07/08/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/08/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 07/08/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 07/08/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 07/08/2020
Yellowstone F 60-69 07/08/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 07/08/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/08/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/08/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/08/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/08/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/08/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 07/08/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/08/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/08/2020
Yellowstone F 80-89 07/08/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 07/08/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/08/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 07/08/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 07/08/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 07/08/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/08/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 07/08/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 07/08/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 07/08/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 07/08/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 07/08/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/08/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 07/08/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 07/08/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/08/2020
Yellowstone F 60-69 07/08/2020
Yellowstone F 60-69 07/08/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 07/08/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/08/2020
Yellowstone F 70-79 07/08/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 07/08/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/08/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/08/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/08/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/08/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 07/08/2020
Yellowstone F 60-69 07/08/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/08/2020
Yellowstone F 60-69 07/08/2020
Yellowstone F 80-89 07/08/2020
Total COVID Cases in Montana 1466
Total number of tests completed since last report 1094
Total Number of Tests 106421

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.

Share this:

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

LATEST CORONAVIRUS INFO - CLICK HERE TO GET LATEST INFO