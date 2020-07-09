Montana has 96 new COVID-19 cases

Testing results 7-9-20

County Gender Age Range Date Reported Beaverhead M 10-19 07/08/2020 Big Horn F 60-69 07/08/2020 Big Horn F 10-19 07/08/2020 Big Horn F 70-79 07/08/2020 Big Horn M 40-49 07/08/2020 Big Horn F 40-49 07/08/2020 Big Horn F 20-29 07/08/2020 Big Horn F 20-29 07/08/2020 Big Horn M 30-39 07/08/2020 Big Horn F 40-49 07/08/2020 Cascade M 30-39 07/08/2020 Cascade F 20-29 07/08/2020 Cascade F 20-29 07/08/2020 Cascade F 20-29 07/08/2020 Custer M 40-49 07/08/2020 Custer F 40-49 07/08/2020 Custer F 50-59 07/08/2020 Custer M 10-19 07/08/2020 Gallatin M 40-49 07/08/2020 Gallatin F 50-59 07/08/2020 Gallatin F 30-39 07/08/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/08/2020 Gallatin M 0-9 07/08/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/08/2020 Gallatin M 60-69 07/08/2020 Hill M 60-69 07/08/2020 Lake F 10-19 07/08/2020 Lake F 10-19 07/08/2020 Lake F 40-49 07/08/2020 Lake F 40-49 07/08/2020 Lake F 20-29 07/08/2020 Lake F 30-39 07/08/2020 Lake M 10-19 07/08/2020 Lake F 0-9 07/08/2020 Lake F 50-59 07/08/2020 Lake F 20-29 07/08/2020 Lake M 0-9 07/08/2020 Lake F 50-59 07/08/2020 Lake M 40-49 07/08/2020 Lake F 20-29 07/08/2020 Lewis and Clark F 50-59 07/08/2020 Lincoln M 30-39 07/08/2020 Lincoln M 40-49 07/08/2020 Madison F 40-49 07/08/2020 Missoula M 40-49 07/08/2020 Missoula F 20-29 07/08/2020 Ravalli M 30-39 07/08/2020 Ravalli M 30-39 07/08/2020 Roosevelt F 50-59 07/08/2020 Stillwater F 40-49 07/08/2020 Yellowstone F 70-79 07/08/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/08/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 07/08/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 07/08/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 07/08/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 07/08/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 07/08/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 07/08/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/08/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/08/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/08/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/08/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 07/08/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/08/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/08/2020 Yellowstone F 80-89 07/08/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 07/08/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/08/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 07/08/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 07/08/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 07/08/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 07/08/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 07/08/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 07/08/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 07/08/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 07/08/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 07/08/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/08/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 07/08/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 07/08/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/08/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 07/08/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 07/08/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 07/08/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/08/2020 Yellowstone F 70-79 07/08/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 07/08/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/08/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/08/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 07/08/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 07/08/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 07/08/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 07/08/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 07/08/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 07/08/2020 Yellowstone F 80-89 07/08/2020 Total COVID Cases in Montana 1466 Total number of tests completed since last report 1094 Total Number of Tests 106421

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.