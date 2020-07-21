Montana COVID-19 testings results 7-21-20 – 97 new cases

Total COVID Cases in Montana 2712 Total number of tests completed since last report 1960 Total Number of Tests 141002

County Gender Age Range Date Reported Beaverhead M 80-89 07/20/2020 Beaverhead F 60-69 07/20/2020 Beaverhead M 80-89 07/20/2020 Big Horn M 50-59 07/20/2020 Big Horn F 60-69 07/20/2020 Big Horn F 70-79 07/20/2020 Big Horn M 50-59 07/20/2020 Big Horn M 50-59 07/20/2020 Big Horn M 50-59 07/20/2020 Big Horn F 20-29 07/20/2020 Big Horn F 40-49 07/20/2020 Big Horn M 50-59 07/20/2020 Big Horn M 10-19 07/20/2020 Big Horn M 30-39 07/20/2020 Big Horn M 10-19 07/20/2020 Blaine F 70-79 07/20/2020 Blaine M 70-79 07/20/2020 Cascade M 20-29 07/20/2020 Cascade F 40-49 07/20/2020 Flathead M 30-39 07/20/2020 Flathead F 40-49 07/20/2020 Flathead M 20-29 07/20/2020 Flathead M 50-59 07/20/2020 Flathead F 60-69 07/20/2020 Flathead F 20-29 07/20/2020 Flathead M 20-29 07/20/2020 Flathead F 60-69 07/20/2020 Flathead F 50-59 07/20/2020 Flathead F 50-59 07/20/2020 Flathead M 20-29 07/20/2020 Flathead F 20-29 07/20/2020 Flathead F 50-59 07/20/2020 Flathead M 30-39 07/20/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/20/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 07/20/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/20/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 07/20/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/20/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 07/20/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 07/20/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/20/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 07/20/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 07/20/2020 Gallatin M 50-59 07/20/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/20/2020 Gallatin M 40-49 07/20/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 07/20/2020 Gallatin F 30-39 07/20/2020 Gallatin F 10-19 07/20/2020 Gallatin F 50-59 07/20/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/20/2020 Glacier M 30-39 07/20/2020 Hill F 30-39 07/20/2020 Hill M 0-9 07/20/2020 Jefferson M 30-39 07/20/2020 Jefferson F 20-29 07/20/2020 Lake F 40-49 07/20/2020 Lake M 20-29 07/20/2020 Lake F 30-39 07/20/2020 Lake M 60-69 07/20/2020 Lake F 10-19 07/20/2020 Lake M 20-29 07/20/2020 Lake M 40-49 07/20/2020 Lake M 20-29 07/20/2020 Lake F 50-59 07/20/2020 Madison F 20-29 07/20/2020 Madison M 70-79 07/20/2020 Madison F 60-69 07/20/2020 Missoula M 20-29 07/20/2020 Missoula F 20-29 07/20/2020 Missoula M 20-29 07/20/2020 Missoula M 40-49 07/20/2020 Missoula M 30-39 07/20/2020 Park M 40-49 07/20/2020 Park M 40-49 07/20/2020 Pondera M 40-49 07/20/2020 Pondera M 40-49 07/20/2020 Ravalli F 20-29 07/20/2020 Roosevelt F 50-59 07/20/2020 Roosevelt M 50-59 07/20/2020 Sanders M 70-79 07/20/2020 Stillwater F 50-59 07/20/2020 Sweet Grass F 30-39 07/20/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 07/20/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 07/20/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 07/20/2020 Yellowstone F 90-99 07/20/2020 Yellowstone M 70-79 07/20/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 07/20/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 07/20/2020 Yellowstone F 70-79 07/20/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/20/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/20/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/20/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 07/20/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/20/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/20/2020

