Montana COVID-19 testings results 7-21-20 – 97 new cases

Total COVID Cases in Montana 2712
Total number of tests completed since last report 1960
Total Number of Tests 141002

 

County Gender Age Range Date Reported
Beaverhead M 80-89 07/20/2020
Beaverhead F 60-69 07/20/2020
Beaverhead M 80-89 07/20/2020
Big Horn M 50-59 07/20/2020
Big Horn F 60-69 07/20/2020
Big Horn F 70-79 07/20/2020
Big Horn M 50-59 07/20/2020
Big Horn M 50-59 07/20/2020
Big Horn M 50-59 07/20/2020
Big Horn F 20-29 07/20/2020
Big Horn F 40-49 07/20/2020
Big Horn M 50-59 07/20/2020
Big Horn M 10-19 07/20/2020
Big Horn M 30-39 07/20/2020
Big Horn M 10-19 07/20/2020
Blaine F 70-79 07/20/2020
Blaine M 70-79 07/20/2020
Cascade M 20-29 07/20/2020
Cascade F 40-49 07/20/2020
Flathead M 30-39 07/20/2020
Flathead F 40-49 07/20/2020
Flathead M 20-29 07/20/2020
Flathead M 50-59 07/20/2020
Flathead F 60-69 07/20/2020
Flathead F 20-29 07/20/2020
Flathead M 20-29 07/20/2020
Flathead F 60-69 07/20/2020
Flathead F 50-59 07/20/2020
Flathead F 50-59 07/20/2020
Flathead M 20-29 07/20/2020
Flathead F 20-29 07/20/2020
Flathead F 50-59 07/20/2020
Flathead M 30-39 07/20/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/20/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/20/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/20/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/20/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/20/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/20/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/20/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/20/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/20/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/20/2020
Gallatin M 50-59 07/20/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/20/2020
Gallatin M 40-49 07/20/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/20/2020
Gallatin F 30-39 07/20/2020
Gallatin F 10-19 07/20/2020
Gallatin F 50-59 07/20/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/20/2020
Glacier M 30-39 07/20/2020
Hill F 30-39 07/20/2020
Hill M 0-9 07/20/2020
Jefferson M 30-39 07/20/2020
Jefferson F 20-29 07/20/2020
Lake F 40-49 07/20/2020
Lake M 20-29 07/20/2020
Lake F 30-39 07/20/2020
Lake M 60-69 07/20/2020
Lake F 10-19 07/20/2020
Lake M 20-29 07/20/2020
Lake M 40-49 07/20/2020
Lake M 20-29 07/20/2020
Lake F 50-59 07/20/2020
Madison F 20-29 07/20/2020
Madison M 70-79 07/20/2020
Madison F 60-69 07/20/2020
Missoula M 20-29 07/20/2020
Missoula F 20-29 07/20/2020
Missoula M 20-29 07/20/2020
Missoula M 40-49 07/20/2020
Missoula M 30-39 07/20/2020
Park M 40-49 07/20/2020
Park M 40-49 07/20/2020
Pondera M 40-49 07/20/2020
Pondera M 40-49 07/20/2020
Ravalli F 20-29 07/20/2020
Roosevelt F 50-59 07/20/2020
Roosevelt M 50-59 07/20/2020
Sanders M 70-79 07/20/2020
Stillwater F 50-59 07/20/2020
Sweet Grass F 30-39 07/20/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 07/20/2020
Yellowstone F 60-69 07/20/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 07/20/2020
Yellowstone F 90-99 07/20/2020
Yellowstone M 70-79 07/20/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 07/20/2020
Yellowstone F 60-69 07/20/2020
Yellowstone F 70-79 07/20/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/20/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/20/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/20/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 07/20/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/20/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/20/2020

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.

