Montana COVID-19 testing update 7-10-20 – 127 new cases

County Gender Age Range Date Reported Big Horn F 40-49 07/09/2020 Big Horn F 70-79 07/09/2020 Big Horn M 40-49 07/09/2020 Big Horn F 30-39 07/09/2020 Big Horn F 20-29 07/09/2020 Broadwater M 70-79 07/09/2020 Carbon M 60-69 07/09/2020 Cascade M 40-49 07/09/2020 Cascade F 60-69 07/09/2020 Gallatin F 10-19 07/09/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/09/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/09/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 07/09/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/09/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 07/09/2020 Gallatin F 50-59 07/09/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/09/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 07/09/2020 Gallatin M 40-49 07/09/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/09/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/09/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/09/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/09/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/09/2020 Gallatin F 40-49 07/09/2020 Gallatin M 60-69 07/09/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/09/2020 Gallatin M 50-59 07/09/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/09/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/09/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/09/2020 Gallatin F 10-19 07/09/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/09/2020 Gallatin F 50-59 07/09/2020 Gallatin M 50-59 07/09/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 07/09/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/09/2020 Gallatin M 10-19 07/09/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/09/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/09/2020 Gallatin F 10-19 07/09/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/09/2020 Gallatin F 10-19 07/09/2020 Gallatin M 60-69 07/09/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 07/09/2020 Gallatin F 50-59 07/09/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/09/2020 Gallatin M 60-69 07/09/2020 Glacier F 80-89 07/09/2020 Glacier F 30-39 07/09/2020 Hill M 0-9 07/09/2020 Hill F 0-9 07/09/2020 Hill M 0-9 07/09/2020 Hill F 20-29 07/09/2020 Hill M 10-19 07/09/2020 Jefferson M 50-59 07/09/2020 Lake F 0-9 07/09/2020 Lake F 50-59 07/09/2020 Lewis and Clark F 40-49 07/09/2020 Lincoln M 50-59 07/09/2020 Madison F 10-19 07/09/2020 Madison M 60-69 07/09/2020 Madison F 70-79 07/09/2020 Richland M 20-29 07/09/2020 Richland M 20-29 07/09/2020 Richland F 10-19 07/09/2020 Richland F 40-49 07/09/2020 Richland F 10-19 07/09/2020 Richland F 50-59 07/09/2020 Rosebud F 20-29 07/09/2020 Rosebud F 30-39 07/09/2020 Teton F 10-19 07/09/2020 Teton M 60-69 07/09/2020 Yellowstone F 80-89 07/09/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 07/09/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 07/09/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/09/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 07/09/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 07/09/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/09/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 07/09/2020 Yellowstone M 0-9 07/09/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/09/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/09/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 07/09/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 07/09/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/09/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 07/09/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/09/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/09/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 07/09/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/09/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 07/09/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/09/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 07/09/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 07/09/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/09/2020 Yellowstone M 70-79 07/09/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 07/09/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 07/09/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 07/09/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 07/09/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 07/09/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 07/09/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/09/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 07/09/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 07/09/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 07/09/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 07/09/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 07/09/2020 Yellowstone F 70-79 07/09/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/09/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 07/09/2020 Yellowstone M 70-79 07/09/2020 Yellowstone M 90-99 07/09/2020 Yellowstone F 90-99 07/09/2020 Yellowstone F 80-89 07/09/2020 Yellowstone F 80-89 07/09/2020 Yellowstone F 70-79 07/09/2020 Yellowstone M 80-89 07/09/2020 Yellowstone F 80-89 07/09/2020 Yellowstone F 90-99 07/09/2020 Yellowstone F 80-89 07/09/2020 Yellowstone F 80-89 07/09/2020 Yellowstone M 80-89 07/09/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/09/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/09/2020 Total COVID Cases in Montana 1593 Total number of tests completed since last report 3413 Total Number of Tests 112178

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.