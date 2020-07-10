Bitterroot Star

Montana COVID-19 testing update 7-10-20 – 127 new cases

County Gender Age Range Date Reported
Big Horn F 40-49 07/09/2020
Big Horn F 70-79 07/09/2020
Big Horn M 40-49 07/09/2020
Big Horn F 30-39 07/09/2020
Big Horn F 20-29 07/09/2020
Broadwater M 70-79 07/09/2020
Carbon M 60-69 07/09/2020
Cascade M 40-49 07/09/2020
Cascade F 60-69 07/09/2020
Gallatin F 10-19 07/09/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/09/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/09/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/09/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/09/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/09/2020
Gallatin F 50-59 07/09/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/09/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/09/2020
Gallatin M 40-49 07/09/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/09/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/09/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/09/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/09/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/09/2020
Gallatin F 40-49 07/09/2020
Gallatin M 60-69 07/09/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/09/2020
Gallatin M 50-59 07/09/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/09/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/09/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/09/2020
Gallatin F 10-19 07/09/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/09/2020
Gallatin F 50-59 07/09/2020
Gallatin M 50-59 07/09/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/09/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/09/2020
Gallatin M 10-19 07/09/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/09/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/09/2020
Gallatin F 10-19 07/09/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/09/2020
Gallatin F 10-19 07/09/2020
Gallatin M 60-69 07/09/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/09/2020
Gallatin F 50-59 07/09/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/09/2020
Gallatin M 60-69 07/09/2020
Glacier F 80-89 07/09/2020
Glacier F 30-39 07/09/2020
Hill M 0-9 07/09/2020
Hill F 0-9 07/09/2020
Hill M 0-9 07/09/2020
Hill F 20-29 07/09/2020
Hill M 10-19 07/09/2020
Jefferson M 50-59 07/09/2020
Lake F 0-9 07/09/2020
Lake F 50-59 07/09/2020
Lewis and Clark F 40-49 07/09/2020
Lincoln M 50-59 07/09/2020
Madison F 10-19 07/09/2020
Madison M 60-69 07/09/2020
Madison F 70-79 07/09/2020
Richland M 20-29 07/09/2020
Richland M 20-29 07/09/2020
Richland F 10-19 07/09/2020
Richland F 40-49 07/09/2020
Richland F 10-19 07/09/2020
Richland F 50-59 07/09/2020
Rosebud F 20-29 07/09/2020
Rosebud F 30-39 07/09/2020
Teton F 10-19 07/09/2020
Teton M 60-69 07/09/2020
Yellowstone F 80-89 07/09/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 07/09/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 07/09/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/09/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 07/09/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 07/09/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/09/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 07/09/2020
Yellowstone M 0-9 07/09/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/09/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/09/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/09/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 07/09/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/09/2020
Yellowstone M 10-19 07/09/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/09/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/09/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/09/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/09/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 07/09/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/09/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 07/09/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 07/09/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/09/2020
Yellowstone M 70-79 07/09/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 07/09/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/09/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 07/09/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 07/09/2020
Yellowstone F 60-69 07/09/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 07/09/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/09/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/09/2020
Yellowstone F 60-69 07/09/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 07/09/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 07/09/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 07/09/2020
Yellowstone F 70-79 07/09/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/09/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 07/09/2020
Yellowstone M 70-79 07/09/2020
Yellowstone M 90-99 07/09/2020
Yellowstone F 90-99 07/09/2020
Yellowstone F 80-89 07/09/2020
Yellowstone F 80-89 07/09/2020
Yellowstone F 70-79 07/09/2020
Yellowstone M 80-89 07/09/2020
Yellowstone F 80-89 07/09/2020
Yellowstone F 90-99 07/09/2020
Yellowstone F 80-89 07/09/2020
Yellowstone F 80-89 07/09/2020
Yellowstone M 80-89 07/09/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/09/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/09/2020
Total COVID Cases in Montana 1593
Total number of tests completed since last report 3413
Total Number of Tests 112178

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.

