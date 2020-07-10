Montana COVID-19 testing update 7-10-20 – 127 new cases

|County
|Gender
|Age Range
|Date Reported
|Big Horn
|F
|40-49
|07/09/2020
|Big Horn
|F
|70-79
|07/09/2020
|Big Horn
|M
|40-49
|07/09/2020
|Big Horn
|F
|30-39
|07/09/2020
|Big Horn
|F
|20-29
|07/09/2020
|Broadwater
|M
|70-79
|07/09/2020
|Carbon
|M
|60-69
|07/09/2020
|Cascade
|M
|40-49
|07/09/2020
|Cascade
|F
|60-69
|07/09/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|10-19
|07/09/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|20-29
|07/09/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|20-29
|07/09/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|30-39
|07/09/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|20-29
|07/09/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|30-39
|07/09/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|50-59
|07/09/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|20-29
|07/09/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|30-39
|07/09/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|40-49
|07/09/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|20-29
|07/09/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|20-29
|07/09/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|20-29
|07/09/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|20-29
|07/09/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|20-29
|07/09/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|40-49
|07/09/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|60-69
|07/09/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|20-29
|07/09/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|50-59
|07/09/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|20-29
|07/09/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|20-29
|07/09/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|20-29
|07/09/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|10-19
|07/09/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|20-29
|07/09/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|50-59
|07/09/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|50-59
|07/09/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|30-39
|07/09/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|20-29
|07/09/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|10-19
|07/09/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|20-29
|07/09/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|20-29
|07/09/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|10-19
|07/09/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|20-29
|07/09/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|10-19
|07/09/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|60-69
|07/09/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|30-39
|07/09/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|50-59
|07/09/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|20-29
|07/09/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|60-69
|07/09/2020
|Glacier
|F
|80-89
|07/09/2020
|Glacier
|F
|30-39
|07/09/2020
|Hill
|M
|0-9
|07/09/2020
|Hill
|F
|0-9
|07/09/2020
|Hill
|M
|0-9
|07/09/2020
|Hill
|F
|20-29
|07/09/2020
|Hill
|M
|10-19
|07/09/2020
|Jefferson
|M
|50-59
|07/09/2020
|Lake
|F
|0-9
|07/09/2020
|Lake
|F
|50-59
|07/09/2020
|Lewis and Clark
|F
|40-49
|07/09/2020
|Lincoln
|M
|50-59
|07/09/2020
|Madison
|F
|10-19
|07/09/2020
|Madison
|M
|60-69
|07/09/2020
|Madison
|F
|70-79
|07/09/2020
|Richland
|M
|20-29
|07/09/2020
|Richland
|M
|20-29
|07/09/2020
|Richland
|F
|10-19
|07/09/2020
|Richland
|F
|40-49
|07/09/2020
|Richland
|F
|10-19
|07/09/2020
|Richland
|F
|50-59
|07/09/2020
|Rosebud
|F
|20-29
|07/09/2020
|Rosebud
|F
|30-39
|07/09/2020
|Teton
|F
|10-19
|07/09/2020
|Teton
|M
|60-69
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|80-89
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|40-49
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|40-49
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|20-29
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|40-49
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|40-49
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|20-29
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|40-49
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|0-9
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|20-29
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|20-29
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|30-39
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|30-39
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|20-29
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|10-19
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|20-29
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|20-29
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|30-39
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|20-29
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|40-49
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|20-29
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|40-49
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|40-49
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|20-29
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|70-79
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|50-59
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|30-39
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|50-59
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|50-59
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|60-69
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|50-59
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|20-29
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|30-39
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|60-69
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|50-59
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|40-49
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|40-49
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|70-79
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|20-29
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|30-39
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|70-79
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|90-99
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|90-99
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|80-89
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|80-89
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|70-79
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|80-89
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|80-89
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|90-99
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|80-89
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|80-89
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|80-89
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|20-29
|07/09/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|20-29
|07/09/2020
|Total COVID Cases in Montana
|1593
|Total number of tests completed since last report
|3413
|Total Number of Tests
|112178
To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov
As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.
Leave a Reply