Montana COVID-19 testing results 7-31-20 – 153 new cases

Total COVID Cases in Montana 3965
Total number of tests completed since last report 1354
Total Number of Tests 169970

Total New Cases – 153

Total Active Cases – 1574

Total Hospitalizations – 230

Total Active Hospitalizations – 71

Total Recovered – 2331

Total Deaths – 60

County Gender Age Range Date Reported
Beaverhead F 50-59 07/30/2020
Beaverhead F 20-29 07/30/2020
Beaverhead M 50-59 07/30/2020
Beaverhead M 60-69 07/30/2020
Beaverhead M 10-19 07/30/2020
Beaverhead M 20-29 07/30/2020
Beaverhead M 70-79 07/30/2020
Beaverhead F 80-89 07/30/2020
Beaverhead F 50-59 07/30/2020
Beaverhead M 40-49 07/30/2020
Beaverhead M 50-59 07/30/2020
Beaverhead M 30-39 07/30/2020
Big Horn M 30-39 07/30/2020
Big Horn M 30-39 07/30/2020
Big Horn M 30-39 07/30/2020
Big Horn M 10-19 07/30/2020
Big Horn F 30-39 07/30/2020
Big Horn F 30-39 07/30/2020
Big Horn F 20-29 07/30/2020
Big Horn M 10-19 07/30/2020
Big Horn F 10-19 07/30/2020
Big Horn F 0-9 07/30/2020
Big Horn M 60-69 07/30/2020
Broadwater F 30-39 07/30/2020
Carbon F 30-39 07/30/2020
Carbon F 50-59 07/30/2020
Carbon M 0-9 07/30/2020
Carbon M 40-49 07/30/2020
Carbon F 70-79 07/30/2020
Carbon F 30-39 07/30/2020
Carbon F 40-49 07/30/2020
Cascade F 20-29 07/30/2020
Flathead M 50-59 07/30/2020
Flathead M 10-19 07/30/2020
Flathead F 30-39 07/30/2020
Flathead M 60-69 07/30/2020
Flathead M 60-69 07/30/2020
Flathead F 50-59 07/30/2020
Flathead M 20-29 07/30/2020
Flathead F 30-39 07/30/2020
Flathead F 40-49 07/30/2020
Flathead F 50-59 07/30/2020
Flathead M 50-59 07/30/2020
Flathead M 40-49 07/30/2020
Flathead F 50-59 07/30/2020
Flathead F 20-29 07/30/2020
Flathead M 50-59 07/30/2020
Flathead F 60-69 07/30/2020
Flathead M 30-39 07/30/2020
Gallatin M 10-19 07/30/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/30/2020
Gallatin F 10-19 07/30/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/30/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/30/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/30/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/30/2020
Gallatin M 10-19 07/30/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/30/2020
Gallatin M 10-19 07/30/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/30/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/30/2020
Gallatin F 10-19 07/30/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/30/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/30/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/30/2020
Gallatin F 40-49 07/30/2020
Glacier M 50-59 07/30/2020
Jefferson M 50-59 07/30/2020
Lake M 70-79 07/30/2020
Lake F 70-79 07/30/2020
Lake F 40-49 07/30/2020
Lake F 60-69 07/30/2020
Lake F 70-79 07/30/2020
Lake M 70-79 07/30/2020
Lewis and Clark M 30-39 07/30/2020
Lewis and Clark M 10-19 07/30/2020
Lewis and Clark M 0-9 07/30/2020
Lincoln M 40-49 07/30/2020
Lincoln M 0-9 07/30/2020
Lincoln F 0-9 07/30/2020
Lincoln M 50-59 07/30/2020
Lincoln M 40-49 07/30/2020
Lincoln F 20-29 07/30/2020
Lincoln F 20-29 07/30/2020
Lincoln F 60-69 07/30/2020
Madison F 70-79 07/30/2020
Madison M 60-69 07/30/2020
Madison F 0-9 07/30/2020
Madison F 20-29 07/30/2020
Missoula F 20-29 07/30/2020
Missoula M 30-39 07/30/2020
Missoula F 40-49 07/30/2020
Missoula M 20-29 07/30/2020
Missoula F 60-69 07/30/2020
Missoula M 60-69 07/30/2020
Missoula M 20-29 07/30/2020
Missoula M 30-39 07/30/2020
Missoula M 30-39 07/30/2020
Missoula F 20-29 07/30/2020
Missoula M 40-49 07/30/2020
Missoula M 50-59 07/30/2020
Missoula F 10-19 07/30/2020
Ravalli M 0-9 07/30/2020
Rosebud F 60-69 07/30/2020
Silver Bow M 50-59 07/30/2020
Silver Bow M 80-89 07/30/2020
Silver Bow F 20-29 07/30/2020
Silver Bow F 60-69 07/30/2020
Silver Bow F 70-79 07/30/2020
Silver Bow M 50-59 07/30/2020
Silver Bow M 50-59 07/30/2020
Silver Bow M 30-39 07/30/2020
Silver Bow F 50-59 07/30/2020
Silver Bow M 70-79 07/30/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 07/30/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 07/30/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 07/30/2020
Yellowstone M 10-19 07/30/2020
Yellowstone M 0-9 07/30/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 07/30/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 07/30/2020
Yellowstone M 10-19 07/30/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/30/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 07/30/2020
Yellowstone M 70-79 07/30/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/30/2020
Yellowstone M 70-79 07/30/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 07/30/2020
Yellowstone M 10-19 07/30/2020
Yellowstone M 10-19 07/30/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 07/30/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 07/30/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/30/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/30/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 07/30/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 07/30/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 07/30/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 07/30/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/30/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 07/30/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/30/2020
Yellowstone M 70-79 07/30/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 07/30/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/30/2020
Yellowstone F 10-19 07/30/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 07/30/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 07/30/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 07/30/2020
Yellowstone F 10-19 07/30/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 07/30/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/30/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/30/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/30/2020

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.

