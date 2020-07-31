Montana COVID-19 testing results 7-31-20 – 153 new cases

Total COVID Cases in Montana 3965 Total number of tests completed since last report 1354 Total Number of Tests 169970

Total New Cases – 153

Total Active Cases – 1574

Total Hospitalizations – 230

Total Active Hospitalizations – 71

Total Recovered – 2331

Total Deaths – 60

County Gender Age Range Date Reported Beaverhead F 50-59 07/30/2020 Beaverhead F 20-29 07/30/2020 Beaverhead M 50-59 07/30/2020 Beaverhead M 60-69 07/30/2020 Beaverhead M 10-19 07/30/2020 Beaverhead M 20-29 07/30/2020 Beaverhead M 70-79 07/30/2020 Beaverhead F 80-89 07/30/2020 Beaverhead F 50-59 07/30/2020 Beaverhead M 40-49 07/30/2020 Beaverhead M 50-59 07/30/2020 Beaverhead M 30-39 07/30/2020 Big Horn M 30-39 07/30/2020 Big Horn M 30-39 07/30/2020 Big Horn M 30-39 07/30/2020 Big Horn M 10-19 07/30/2020 Big Horn F 30-39 07/30/2020 Big Horn F 30-39 07/30/2020 Big Horn F 20-29 07/30/2020 Big Horn M 10-19 07/30/2020 Big Horn F 10-19 07/30/2020 Big Horn F 0-9 07/30/2020 Big Horn M 60-69 07/30/2020 Broadwater F 30-39 07/30/2020 Carbon F 30-39 07/30/2020 Carbon F 50-59 07/30/2020 Carbon M 0-9 07/30/2020 Carbon M 40-49 07/30/2020 Carbon F 70-79 07/30/2020 Carbon F 30-39 07/30/2020 Carbon F 40-49 07/30/2020 Cascade F 20-29 07/30/2020 Flathead M 50-59 07/30/2020 Flathead M 10-19 07/30/2020 Flathead F 30-39 07/30/2020 Flathead M 60-69 07/30/2020 Flathead M 60-69 07/30/2020 Flathead F 50-59 07/30/2020 Flathead M 20-29 07/30/2020 Flathead F 30-39 07/30/2020 Flathead F 40-49 07/30/2020 Flathead F 50-59 07/30/2020 Flathead M 50-59 07/30/2020 Flathead M 40-49 07/30/2020 Flathead F 50-59 07/30/2020 Flathead F 20-29 07/30/2020 Flathead M 50-59 07/30/2020 Flathead F 60-69 07/30/2020 Flathead M 30-39 07/30/2020 Gallatin M 10-19 07/30/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 07/30/2020 Gallatin F 10-19 07/30/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/30/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/30/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 07/30/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/30/2020 Gallatin M 10-19 07/30/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 07/30/2020 Gallatin M 10-19 07/30/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/30/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 07/30/2020 Gallatin F 10-19 07/30/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/30/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 07/30/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 07/30/2020 Gallatin F 40-49 07/30/2020 Glacier M 50-59 07/30/2020 Jefferson M 50-59 07/30/2020 Lake M 70-79 07/30/2020 Lake F 70-79 07/30/2020 Lake F 40-49 07/30/2020 Lake F 60-69 07/30/2020 Lake F 70-79 07/30/2020 Lake M 70-79 07/30/2020 Lewis and Clark M 30-39 07/30/2020 Lewis and Clark M 10-19 07/30/2020 Lewis and Clark M 0-9 07/30/2020 Lincoln M 40-49 07/30/2020 Lincoln M 0-9 07/30/2020 Lincoln F 0-9 07/30/2020 Lincoln M 50-59 07/30/2020 Lincoln M 40-49 07/30/2020 Lincoln F 20-29 07/30/2020 Lincoln F 20-29 07/30/2020 Lincoln F 60-69 07/30/2020 Madison F 70-79 07/30/2020 Madison M 60-69 07/30/2020 Madison F 0-9 07/30/2020 Madison F 20-29 07/30/2020 Missoula F 20-29 07/30/2020 Missoula M 30-39 07/30/2020 Missoula F 40-49 07/30/2020 Missoula M 20-29 07/30/2020 Missoula F 60-69 07/30/2020 Missoula M 60-69 07/30/2020 Missoula M 20-29 07/30/2020 Missoula M 30-39 07/30/2020 Missoula M 30-39 07/30/2020 Missoula F 20-29 07/30/2020 Missoula M 40-49 07/30/2020 Missoula M 50-59 07/30/2020 Missoula F 10-19 07/30/2020 Ravalli M 0-9 07/30/2020 Rosebud F 60-69 07/30/2020 Silver Bow M 50-59 07/30/2020 Silver Bow M 80-89 07/30/2020 Silver Bow F 20-29 07/30/2020 Silver Bow F 60-69 07/30/2020 Silver Bow F 70-79 07/30/2020 Silver Bow M 50-59 07/30/2020 Silver Bow M 50-59 07/30/2020 Silver Bow M 30-39 07/30/2020 Silver Bow F 50-59 07/30/2020 Silver Bow M 70-79 07/30/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 07/30/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 07/30/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 07/30/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 07/30/2020 Yellowstone M 0-9 07/30/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 07/30/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 07/30/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 07/30/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/30/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 07/30/2020 Yellowstone M 70-79 07/30/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 07/30/2020 Yellowstone M 70-79 07/30/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 07/30/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 07/30/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 07/30/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 07/30/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 07/30/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/30/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 07/30/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 07/30/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 07/30/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 07/30/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 07/30/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/30/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 07/30/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/30/2020 Yellowstone M 70-79 07/30/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 07/30/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/30/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 07/30/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 07/30/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 07/30/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 07/30/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 07/30/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 07/30/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/30/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/30/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 07/30/2020

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.