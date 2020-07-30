Montana COVID-19 testing results 7-30-20 – 138 new cases

Total COVID Cases in Montana 3814 Total number of tests completed since last report 3261 Total Number of Tests 168616

County Gender Age Range Date Reported Beaverhead F 80-89 07/29/2020 Big Horn M 20-29 07/29/2020 Big Horn M 20-29 07/29/2020 Big Horn M 20-29 07/29/2020 Big Horn M 30-39 07/29/2020 Big Horn M 20-29 07/29/2020 Big Horn M 40-49 07/29/2020 Big Horn F 20-29 07/29/2020 Big Horn M 20-29 07/29/2020 Big Horn M 20-29 07/29/2020 Big Horn M 20-29 07/29/2020 Big Horn M 30-39 07/29/2020 Big Horn M 30-39 07/29/2020 Big Horn M 30-39 07/29/2020 Big Horn M 40-49 07/29/2020 Big Horn M 20-29 07/29/2020 Big Horn F 20-29 07/29/2020 Big Horn M 40-49 07/29/2020 Big Horn F 30-39 07/29/2020 Big Horn F 40-49 07/29/2020 Big Horn M 60-69 07/29/2020 Big Horn M 10-19 07/29/2020 Big Horn F 10-19 07/29/2020 Big Horn M 50-59 07/29/2020 Big Horn M 10-19 07/29/2020 Big Horn F 0-9 07/29/2020 Big Horn M 0-9 07/29/2020 Big Horn M 60-69 07/29/2020 Big Horn F 30-39 07/29/2020 Big Horn M 70-79 07/29/2020 Big Horn M 60-69 07/29/2020 Carbon M 20-29 07/29/2020 Carbon M 20-29 07/29/2020 Cascade F 20-29 07/29/2020 Cascade F 10-19 07/29/2020 Cascade F 80-89 07/29/2020 Dawson F 20-29 07/29/2020 Dawson F 10-19 07/29/2020 Deer Lodge F 0-9 07/29/2020 Deer Lodge F 50-59 07/29/2020 Fergus F 80-89 07/29/2020 Flathead F 80-89 07/29/2020 Flathead F 70-79 07/29/2020 Flathead F 60-69 07/29/2020 Flathead M 50-59 07/29/2020 Flathead F 70-79 07/29/2020 Flathead F 50-59 07/29/2020 Flathead F 70-79 07/29/2020 Gallatin F 10-19 07/29/2020 Gallatin F 70-79 07/29/2020 Gallatin M 70-79 07/29/2020 Gallatin M 50-59 07/29/2020 Gallatin F 30-39 07/29/2020 Gallatin F 10-19 07/29/2020 Gallatin F 10-19 07/29/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/29/2020 Gallatin M 60-69 07/29/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/29/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/29/2020 Gallatin F 10-19 07/29/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/29/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/29/2020 Gallatin M 40-49 07/29/2020 Gallatin F 50-59 07/29/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/29/2020 Gallatin M 10-19 07/29/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 07/29/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/29/2020 Jefferson M 50-59 07/29/2020 Judith Basin M 50-59 07/29/2020 Judith Basin F 50-59 07/29/2020 Lewis and Clark M 20-29 07/29/2020 Lewis and Clark F 70-79 07/29/2020 Lewis and Clark M 30-39 07/29/2020 Lewis and Clark F 60-69 07/29/2020 Lewis and Clark M 60-69 07/29/2020 Lewis and Clark M 20-29 07/29/2020 Madison F 50-59 07/29/2020 Missoula M 20-29 07/29/2020 Missoula M 20-29 07/29/2020 Missoula F 40-49 07/29/2020 Missoula F 60-69 07/29/2020 Missoula F 30-39 07/29/2020 Missoula F 10-19 07/29/2020 Missoula F 10-19 07/29/2020 Missoula M 40-49 07/29/2020 Missoula F 40-49 07/29/2020 Missoula F 30-39 07/29/2020 Park F 30-39 07/29/2020 Park F 10-19 07/29/2020 Park F 80-89 07/29/2020 Powell F 60-69 07/29/2020 Ravalli F 40-49 07/29/2020 Roosevelt M 50-59 07/29/2020 Roosevelt F 60-69 07/29/2020 Roosevelt M 70-79 07/29/2020 Silver Bow M 40-49 07/29/2020 Silver Bow M 20-29 07/29/2020 Silver Bow M 20-29 07/29/2020 Silver Bow M 30-39 07/29/2020 Valley F 50-59 07/29/2020 Valley F 60-69 07/29/2020 Valley M 70-79 07/29/2020 Wheatland F 20-29 07/29/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/29/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 07/29/2020 Yellowstone F 70-79 07/29/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 07/29/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 07/29/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/29/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 07/29/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 07/29/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/29/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 07/29/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 07/29/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 07/29/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 07/29/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 07/29/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 07/29/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 07/29/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 07/29/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 07/29/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 07/29/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 07/29/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 07/29/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/29/2020 Yellowstone F 70-79 07/29/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 07/29/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 07/29/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 07/29/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 07/29/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 07/29/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/29/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 07/29/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 07/29/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 07/29/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 07/29/2020 Yellowstone M 70-79 07/29/2020

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.