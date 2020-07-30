Bitterroot Star

Montana COVID-19 testing results 7-30-20 – 138 new cases

Total COVID Cases in Montana 3814
Total number of tests completed since last report 3261
Total Number of Tests 168616

 

County Gender Age Range Date Reported
Beaverhead F 80-89 07/29/2020
Big Horn M 20-29 07/29/2020
Big Horn M 20-29 07/29/2020
Big Horn M 20-29 07/29/2020
Big Horn M 30-39 07/29/2020
Big Horn M 20-29 07/29/2020
Big Horn M 40-49 07/29/2020
Big Horn F 20-29 07/29/2020
Big Horn M 20-29 07/29/2020
Big Horn M 20-29 07/29/2020
Big Horn M 20-29 07/29/2020
Big Horn M 30-39 07/29/2020
Big Horn M 30-39 07/29/2020
Big Horn M 30-39 07/29/2020
Big Horn M 40-49 07/29/2020
Big Horn M 20-29 07/29/2020
Big Horn F 20-29 07/29/2020
Big Horn M 40-49 07/29/2020
Big Horn F 30-39 07/29/2020
Big Horn F 40-49 07/29/2020
Big Horn M 60-69 07/29/2020
Big Horn M 10-19 07/29/2020
Big Horn F 10-19 07/29/2020
Big Horn M 50-59 07/29/2020
Big Horn M 10-19 07/29/2020
Big Horn F 0-9 07/29/2020
Big Horn M 0-9 07/29/2020
Big Horn M 60-69 07/29/2020
Big Horn F 30-39 07/29/2020
Big Horn M 70-79 07/29/2020
Big Horn M 60-69 07/29/2020
Carbon M 20-29 07/29/2020
Carbon M 20-29 07/29/2020
Cascade F 20-29 07/29/2020
Cascade F 10-19 07/29/2020
Cascade F 80-89 07/29/2020
Dawson F 20-29 07/29/2020
Dawson F 10-19 07/29/2020
Deer Lodge F 0-9 07/29/2020
Deer Lodge F 50-59 07/29/2020
Fergus F 80-89 07/29/2020
Flathead F 80-89 07/29/2020
Flathead F 70-79 07/29/2020
Flathead F 60-69 07/29/2020
Flathead M 50-59 07/29/2020
Flathead F 70-79 07/29/2020
Flathead F 50-59 07/29/2020
Flathead F 70-79 07/29/2020
Gallatin F 10-19 07/29/2020
Gallatin F 70-79 07/29/2020
Gallatin M 70-79 07/29/2020
Gallatin M 50-59 07/29/2020
Gallatin F 30-39 07/29/2020
Gallatin F 10-19 07/29/2020
Gallatin F 10-19 07/29/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/29/2020
Gallatin M 60-69 07/29/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/29/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/29/2020
Gallatin F 10-19 07/29/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/29/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/29/2020
Gallatin M 40-49 07/29/2020
Gallatin F 50-59 07/29/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/29/2020
Gallatin M 10-19 07/29/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/29/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/29/2020
Jefferson M 50-59 07/29/2020
Judith Basin M 50-59 07/29/2020
Judith Basin F 50-59 07/29/2020
Lewis and Clark M 20-29 07/29/2020
Lewis and Clark F 70-79 07/29/2020
Lewis and Clark M 30-39 07/29/2020
Lewis and Clark F 60-69 07/29/2020
Lewis and Clark M 60-69 07/29/2020
Lewis and Clark M 20-29 07/29/2020
Madison F 50-59 07/29/2020
Missoula M 20-29 07/29/2020
Missoula M 20-29 07/29/2020
Missoula F 40-49 07/29/2020
Missoula F 60-69 07/29/2020
Missoula F 30-39 07/29/2020
Missoula F 10-19 07/29/2020
Missoula F 10-19 07/29/2020
Missoula M 40-49 07/29/2020
Missoula F 40-49 07/29/2020
Missoula F 30-39 07/29/2020
Park F 30-39 07/29/2020
Park F 10-19 07/29/2020
Park F 80-89 07/29/2020
Powell F 60-69 07/29/2020
Ravalli F 40-49 07/29/2020
Roosevelt M 50-59 07/29/2020
Roosevelt F 60-69 07/29/2020
Roosevelt M 70-79 07/29/2020
Silver Bow M 40-49 07/29/2020
Silver Bow M 20-29 07/29/2020
Silver Bow M 20-29 07/29/2020
Silver Bow M 30-39 07/29/2020
Valley F 50-59 07/29/2020
Valley F 60-69 07/29/2020
Valley M 70-79 07/29/2020
Wheatland F 20-29 07/29/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/29/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 07/29/2020
Yellowstone F 70-79 07/29/2020
Yellowstone F 10-19 07/29/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 07/29/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/29/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 07/29/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 07/29/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/29/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 07/29/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 07/29/2020
Yellowstone F 60-69 07/29/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 07/29/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 07/29/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 07/29/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 07/29/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 07/29/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 07/29/2020
Yellowstone F 10-19 07/29/2020
Yellowstone F 10-19 07/29/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 07/29/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/29/2020
Yellowstone F 70-79 07/29/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 07/29/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 07/29/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 07/29/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 07/29/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 07/29/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/29/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 07/29/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 07/29/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/29/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 07/29/2020
Yellowstone M 70-79 07/29/2020

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.

