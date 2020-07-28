Montana COVID-19 testing results 7-28-20 – 93 new cases

Total COVID Cases in Montana 3475 Total number of tests completed since last report 2753 Total Number of Tests 161408

County Gender Age Range Date Reported Beaverhead M 60-69 07/27/2020 Cascade F 20-29 07/27/2020 Cascade M 30-39 07/27/2020 Cascade M 20-29 07/27/2020 Cascade F 20-29 07/27/2020 Cascade F 20-29 07/27/2020 Cascade M 20-29 07/27/2020 Cascade M 30-39 07/27/2020 Cascade M 20-29 07/27/2020 Cascade F 40-49 07/27/2020 Fergus M 60-69 07/27/2020 Flathead F 40-49 07/27/2020 Flathead M 40-49 07/27/2020 Flathead F 60-69 07/27/2020 Flathead F 40-49 07/27/2020 Flathead M 60-69 07/27/2020 Flathead F 20-29 07/27/2020 Flathead M 30-39 07/27/2020 Flathead M 30-39 07/27/2020 Flathead M 40-49 07/27/2020 Flathead M 70-79 07/27/2020 Flathead F 70-79 07/27/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/27/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/27/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/27/2020 Gallatin F 30-39 07/27/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 07/27/2020 Gallatin F 60-69 07/27/2020 Gallatin F 60-69 07/27/2020 Gallatin M 0-9 07/27/2020 Gallatin M 50-59 07/27/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/27/2020 Gallatin F 50-59 07/27/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/27/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/27/2020 Gallatin F 40-49 07/27/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/27/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/27/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/27/2020 Gallatin F 40-49 07/27/2020 Gallatin M 60-69 07/27/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/27/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/27/2020 Gallatin M 60-69 07/27/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 07/27/2020 Gallatin M 40-49 07/27/2020 Gallatin F 50-59 07/27/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/27/2020 Gallatin F 50-59 07/27/2020 Gallatin M 80-89 07/27/2020 Hill M 10-19 07/27/2020 Lake M 50-59 07/27/2020 Lake F 30-39 07/27/2020 Lake F 60-69 07/27/2020 Lake F 40-49 07/27/2020 Lake F 70-79 07/27/2020 Lake M 10-19 07/27/2020 Lewis and Clark M 70-79 07/27/2020 Lincoln F 50-59 07/27/2020 Madison M 50-59 07/27/2020 Madison M 50-59 07/27/2020 Missoula M 70-79 07/27/2020 Missoula F 70-79 07/27/2020 Park F 70-79 07/27/2020 Park M 30-39 07/27/2020 Pondera M 60-69 07/27/2020 Richland M 10-19 07/27/2020 Roosevelt F 30-39 07/27/2020 Rosebud F 50-59 07/27/2020 Sanders F 60-69 07/27/2020 Sanders M 60-69 07/27/2020 Silver Bow M 50-59 07/27/2020 Silver Bow M 60-69 07/27/2020 Silver Bow F 20-29 07/27/2020 Silver Bow M 20-29 07/27/2020 Silver Bow M 60-69 07/27/2020 Stillwater F 40-49 07/27/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 07/27/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 07/27/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 07/27/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 07/27/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 07/27/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 07/27/2020 Yellowstone F 70-79 07/27/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/27/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/27/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 07/27/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/27/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 07/27/2020 Yellowstone M 70-79 07/27/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 07/27/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/27/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 07/27/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 07/27/2020

