Montana COVID-19 testing results 7-28-20 – 93 new cases

Total COVID Cases in Montana 3475
Total number of tests completed since last report 2753
Total Number of Tests 161408

 

County Gender Age Range Date Reported
Beaverhead M 60-69 07/27/2020
Cascade F 20-29 07/27/2020
Cascade M 30-39 07/27/2020
Cascade M 20-29 07/27/2020
Cascade F 20-29 07/27/2020
Cascade F 20-29 07/27/2020
Cascade M 20-29 07/27/2020
Cascade M 30-39 07/27/2020
Cascade M 20-29 07/27/2020
Cascade F 40-49 07/27/2020
Fergus M 60-69 07/27/2020
Flathead F 40-49 07/27/2020
Flathead M 40-49 07/27/2020
Flathead F 60-69 07/27/2020
Flathead F 40-49 07/27/2020
Flathead M 60-69 07/27/2020
Flathead F 20-29 07/27/2020
Flathead M 30-39 07/27/2020
Flathead M 30-39 07/27/2020
Flathead M 40-49 07/27/2020
Flathead M 70-79 07/27/2020
Flathead F 70-79 07/27/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/27/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/27/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/27/2020
Gallatin F 30-39 07/27/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/27/2020
Gallatin F 60-69 07/27/2020
Gallatin F 60-69 07/27/2020
Gallatin M 0-9 07/27/2020
Gallatin M 50-59 07/27/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/27/2020
Gallatin F 50-59 07/27/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/27/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/27/2020
Gallatin F 40-49 07/27/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/27/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/27/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/27/2020
Gallatin F 40-49 07/27/2020
Gallatin M 60-69 07/27/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/27/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/27/2020
Gallatin M 60-69 07/27/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/27/2020
Gallatin M 40-49 07/27/2020
Gallatin F 50-59 07/27/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/27/2020
Gallatin F 50-59 07/27/2020
Gallatin M 80-89 07/27/2020
Hill M 10-19 07/27/2020
Lake M 50-59 07/27/2020
Lake F 30-39 07/27/2020
Lake F 60-69 07/27/2020
Lake F 40-49 07/27/2020
Lake F 70-79 07/27/2020
Lake M 10-19 07/27/2020
Lewis and Clark M 70-79 07/27/2020
Lincoln F 50-59 07/27/2020
Madison M 50-59 07/27/2020
Madison M 50-59 07/27/2020
Missoula M 70-79 07/27/2020
Missoula F 70-79 07/27/2020
Park F 70-79 07/27/2020
Park M 30-39 07/27/2020
Pondera M 60-69 07/27/2020
Richland M 10-19 07/27/2020
Roosevelt F 30-39 07/27/2020
Rosebud F 50-59 07/27/2020
Sanders F 60-69 07/27/2020
Sanders M 60-69 07/27/2020
Silver Bow M 50-59 07/27/2020
Silver Bow M 60-69 07/27/2020
Silver Bow F 20-29 07/27/2020
Silver Bow M 20-29 07/27/2020
Silver Bow M 60-69 07/27/2020
Stillwater F 40-49 07/27/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 07/27/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 07/27/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 07/27/2020
Yellowstone F 60-69 07/27/2020
Yellowstone F 10-19 07/27/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 07/27/2020
Yellowstone F 70-79 07/27/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/27/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/27/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 07/27/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/27/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/27/2020
Yellowstone M 70-79 07/27/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 07/27/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/27/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 07/27/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/27/2020

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.

