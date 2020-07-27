Montana COVID-19 testing results 7-27-20 – 41 new cases

Total COVID Cases in Montana 3381 Total number of tests completed since last report 6340 Total Number of Tests 158655

County Gender Age Range Date Reported Big Horn M 30-39 07/26/2020 Big Horn F 30-39 07/26/2020 Big Horn F 10-19 07/26/2020 Big Horn M 40-49 07/26/2020 Big Horn F 60-69 07/26/2020 Big Horn F 50-59 07/26/2020 Big Horn F 0-9 07/26/2020 Big Horn M 60-69 07/26/2020 Big Horn M 40-49 07/26/2020 Cascade F 30-39 07/26/2020 Gallatin M 40-49 07/26/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/26/2020 Gallatin F 50-59 07/26/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/26/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/26/2020 Gallatin M 10-19 07/26/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/26/2020 Lake M 20-29 07/26/2020 Lewis and Clark M 60-69 07/26/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 07/26/2020 Yellowstone M 80-89 07/26/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 07/26/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/26/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 07/26/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 07/26/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 07/26/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 07/26/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 07/26/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 07/26/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 07/26/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 07/26/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/26/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 07/26/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 07/26/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 07/26/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 07/26/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 07/26/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 07/26/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 07/26/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 07/26/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 07/26/2020

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.