Montana COVID-19 testing results 7-27-20 – 41 new cases

|Total COVID Cases in Montana
|3381
|Total number of tests completed since last report
|6340
|Total Number of Tests
|158655
|County
|Gender
|Age Range
|Date Reported
|Big Horn
|M
|30-39
|07/26/2020
|Big Horn
|F
|30-39
|07/26/2020
|Big Horn
|F
|10-19
|07/26/2020
|Big Horn
|M
|40-49
|07/26/2020
|Big Horn
|F
|60-69
|07/26/2020
|Big Horn
|F
|50-59
|07/26/2020
|Big Horn
|F
|0-9
|07/26/2020
|Big Horn
|M
|60-69
|07/26/2020
|Big Horn
|M
|40-49
|07/26/2020
|Cascade
|F
|30-39
|07/26/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|40-49
|07/26/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|20-29
|07/26/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|50-59
|07/26/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|20-29
|07/26/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|20-29
|07/26/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|10-19
|07/26/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|20-29
|07/26/2020
|Lake
|M
|20-29
|07/26/2020
|Lewis and Clark
|M
|60-69
|07/26/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|60-69
|07/26/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|80-89
|07/26/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|10-19
|07/26/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|20-29
|07/26/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|60-69
|07/26/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|50-59
|07/26/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|30-39
|07/26/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|50-59
|07/26/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|30-39
|07/26/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|40-49
|07/26/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|30-39
|07/26/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|50-59
|07/26/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|20-29
|07/26/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|10-19
|07/26/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|50-59
|07/26/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|30-39
|07/26/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|40-49
|07/26/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|40-49
|07/26/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|60-69
|07/26/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|10-19
|07/26/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|60-69
|07/26/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|40-49
|07/26/2020
To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov
As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.
Leave a Reply