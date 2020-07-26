Bitterroot Star

Montana COVID-19 testing results 7-26-20 – 11 new cases

Total COVID Cases in Montana 3342
Total number of tests completed since last report 1300
Total Number of Tests 152315

New Cases – 89

Active Cases – 1217

Active Hospitalizations – 62

Total Hospitalizations – 199

Total Recovered – 2079

Total Deaths – 46

Ravalli County

11 New Cases – 11

21 Active Cases – 21

Total Cases – 62

County Gender Age Range Date Reported
Broadwater F 20-29 07/25/2020
Carbon F 20-29 07/25/2020
Cascade F 40-49 07/25/2020
Cascade F 40-49 07/25/2020
Cascade F 40-49 07/25/2020
Cascade F 40-49 07/25/2020
Cascade M 20-29 07/25/2020
Flathead M 70-79 07/25/2020
Flathead F 30-39 07/25/2020
Flathead F 40-49 07/25/2020
Flathead F 40-49 07/25/2020
Flathead M 30-39 07/25/2020
Flathead F 30-39 07/25/2020
Flathead F 40-49 07/25/2020
Flathead M 10-19 07/25/2020
Flathead F 20-29 07/25/2020
Flathead M 40-49 07/25/2020
Flathead M 60-69 07/25/2020
Flathead F 60-69 07/25/2020
Flathead M 20-29 07/25/2020
Flathead M 30-39 07/25/2020
Flathead F 30-39 07/25/2020
Flathead M 30-39 07/25/2020
Gallatin F 40-49 07/25/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/25/2020
Gallatin F 50-59 07/25/2020
Gallatin F 60-69 07/25/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/25/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/25/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/25/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/25/2020
Jefferson M 40-49 07/25/2020
Lake F 20-29 07/25/2020
Lake F 20-29 07/25/2020
Lake F 40-49 07/25/2020
Lewis and Clark M 40-49 07/25/2020
Lewis and Clark M 10-19 07/25/2020
Lewis and Clark M 50-59 07/25/2020
Lincoln F 60-69 07/25/2020
Lincoln F 50-59 07/25/2020
Madison F 20-29 07/25/2020
Madison F 60-69 07/25/2020
Madison M 70-79 07/25/2020
Ravalli M 70-79 07/25/2020
Ravalli F 30-39 07/25/2020
Ravalli F 60-69 07/25/2020
Ravalli M 60-69 07/25/2020
Ravalli F 10-19 07/25/2020
Ravalli F 0-9 07/25/2020
Ravalli M 40-49 07/25/2020
Ravalli F 70-79 07/25/2020
Ravalli F 50-59 07/25/2020
Ravalli F 80-89 07/25/2020
Ravalli F 10-19 07/25/2020
Roosevelt F 20-29 07/25/2020
Silver Bow M 50-59 07/25/2020
Silver Bow M 30-39 07/25/2020
Silver Bow M 60-69 07/25/2020
Silver Bow F 60-69 07/25/2020
Valley F 70-79 07/25/2020
Yellowstone M 10-19 07/25/2020
Yellowstone M 80-89 07/25/2020
Yellowstone M 10-19 07/25/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 07/25/2020
Yellowstone M 10-19 07/25/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 07/25/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 07/25/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 07/25/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 07/25/2020
Yellowstone M 0-9 07/25/2020
Yellowstone F 70-79 07/25/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/25/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 07/25/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 07/25/2020
Yellowstone M 70-79 07/25/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 07/25/2020
Yellowstone M 70-79 07/25/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 07/25/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/25/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 07/25/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 07/25/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 07/25/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 07/25/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 07/25/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/25/2020
Yellowstone M 70-79 07/25/2020
Yellowstone M 70-79 07/25/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/25/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/25/2020

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS INFO - CLICK HERE TO GET LATEST INFO