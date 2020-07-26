Montana COVID-19 testing results 7-26-20 – 11 new cases

|Total COVID Cases in Montana
|3342
|Total number of tests completed since last report
|1300
|Total Number of Tests
|152315
New Cases – 89
Active Cases – 1217
Active Hospitalizations – 62
Total Hospitalizations – 199
Total Recovered – 2079
Total Deaths – 46
Ravalli County
11 New Cases – 11
21 Active Cases – 21
Total Cases – 62
|County
|Gender
|Age Range
|Date Reported
|Broadwater
|F
|20-29
|07/25/2020
|Carbon
|F
|20-29
|07/25/2020
|Cascade
|F
|40-49
|07/25/2020
|Cascade
|F
|40-49
|07/25/2020
|Cascade
|F
|40-49
|07/25/2020
|Cascade
|F
|40-49
|07/25/2020
|Cascade
|M
|20-29
|07/25/2020
|Flathead
|M
|70-79
|07/25/2020
|Flathead
|F
|30-39
|07/25/2020
|Flathead
|F
|40-49
|07/25/2020
|Flathead
|F
|40-49
|07/25/2020
|Flathead
|M
|30-39
|07/25/2020
|Flathead
|F
|30-39
|07/25/2020
|Flathead
|F
|40-49
|07/25/2020
|Flathead
|M
|10-19
|07/25/2020
|Flathead
|F
|20-29
|07/25/2020
|Flathead
|M
|40-49
|07/25/2020
|Flathead
|M
|60-69
|07/25/2020
|Flathead
|F
|60-69
|07/25/2020
|Flathead
|M
|20-29
|07/25/2020
|Flathead
|M
|30-39
|07/25/2020
|Flathead
|F
|30-39
|07/25/2020
|Flathead
|M
|30-39
|07/25/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|40-49
|07/25/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|20-29
|07/25/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|50-59
|07/25/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|60-69
|07/25/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|30-39
|07/25/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|20-29
|07/25/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|20-29
|07/25/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|20-29
|07/25/2020
|Jefferson
|M
|40-49
|07/25/2020
|Lake
|F
|20-29
|07/25/2020
|Lake
|F
|20-29
|07/25/2020
|Lake
|F
|40-49
|07/25/2020
|Lewis and Clark
|M
|40-49
|07/25/2020
|Lewis and Clark
|M
|10-19
|07/25/2020
|Lewis and Clark
|M
|50-59
|07/25/2020
|Lincoln
|F
|60-69
|07/25/2020
|Lincoln
|F
|50-59
|07/25/2020
|Madison
|F
|20-29
|07/25/2020
|Madison
|F
|60-69
|07/25/2020
|Madison
|M
|70-79
|07/25/2020
|Ravalli
|M
|70-79
|07/25/2020
|Ravalli
|F
|30-39
|07/25/2020
|Ravalli
|F
|60-69
|07/25/2020
|Ravalli
|M
|60-69
|07/25/2020
|Ravalli
|F
|10-19
|07/25/2020
|Ravalli
|F
|0-9
|07/25/2020
|Ravalli
|M
|40-49
|07/25/2020
|Ravalli
|F
|70-79
|07/25/2020
|Ravalli
|F
|50-59
|07/25/2020
|Ravalli
|F
|80-89
|07/25/2020
|Ravalli
|F
|10-19
|07/25/2020
|Roosevelt
|F
|20-29
|07/25/2020
|Silver Bow
|M
|50-59
|07/25/2020
|Silver Bow
|M
|30-39
|07/25/2020
|Silver Bow
|M
|60-69
|07/25/2020
|Silver Bow
|F
|60-69
|07/25/2020
|Valley
|F
|70-79
|07/25/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|10-19
|07/25/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|80-89
|07/25/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|10-19
|07/25/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|50-59
|07/25/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|10-19
|07/25/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|30-39
|07/25/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|30-39
|07/25/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|30-39
|07/25/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|30-39
|07/25/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|0-9
|07/25/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|70-79
|07/25/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|20-29
|07/25/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|40-49
|07/25/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|40-49
|07/25/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|70-79
|07/25/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|50-59
|07/25/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|70-79
|07/25/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|50-59
|07/25/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|30-39
|07/25/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|60-69
|07/25/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|40-49
|07/25/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|40-49
|07/25/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|50-59
|07/25/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|50-59
|07/25/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|30-39
|07/25/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|70-79
|07/25/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|70-79
|07/25/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|20-29
|07/25/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|20-29
|07/25/2020
To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov
As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.
Leave a Reply