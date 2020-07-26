Montana COVID-19 testing results 7-26-20 – 11 new cases

Total COVID Cases in Montana 3342 Total number of tests completed since last report 1300 Total Number of Tests 152315

New Cases – 89

Active Cases – 1217

Active Hospitalizations – 62

Total Hospitalizations – 199

Total Recovered – 2079

Total Deaths – 46

Ravalli County

11 New Cases – 11

21 Active Cases – 21

Total Cases – 62

County Gender Age Range Date Reported Broadwater F 20-29 07/25/2020 Carbon F 20-29 07/25/2020 Cascade F 40-49 07/25/2020 Cascade F 40-49 07/25/2020 Cascade F 40-49 07/25/2020 Cascade F 40-49 07/25/2020 Cascade M 20-29 07/25/2020 Flathead M 70-79 07/25/2020 Flathead F 30-39 07/25/2020 Flathead F 40-49 07/25/2020 Flathead F 40-49 07/25/2020 Flathead M 30-39 07/25/2020 Flathead F 30-39 07/25/2020 Flathead F 40-49 07/25/2020 Flathead M 10-19 07/25/2020 Flathead F 20-29 07/25/2020 Flathead M 40-49 07/25/2020 Flathead M 60-69 07/25/2020 Flathead F 60-69 07/25/2020 Flathead M 20-29 07/25/2020 Flathead M 30-39 07/25/2020 Flathead F 30-39 07/25/2020 Flathead M 30-39 07/25/2020 Gallatin F 40-49 07/25/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/25/2020 Gallatin F 50-59 07/25/2020 Gallatin F 60-69 07/25/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 07/25/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/25/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/25/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/25/2020 Jefferson M 40-49 07/25/2020 Lake F 20-29 07/25/2020 Lake F 20-29 07/25/2020 Lake F 40-49 07/25/2020 Lewis and Clark M 40-49 07/25/2020 Lewis and Clark M 10-19 07/25/2020 Lewis and Clark M 50-59 07/25/2020 Lincoln F 60-69 07/25/2020 Lincoln F 50-59 07/25/2020 Madison F 20-29 07/25/2020 Madison F 60-69 07/25/2020 Madison M 70-79 07/25/2020 Ravalli M 70-79 07/25/2020 Ravalli F 30-39 07/25/2020 Ravalli F 60-69 07/25/2020 Ravalli M 60-69 07/25/2020 Ravalli F 10-19 07/25/2020 Ravalli F 0-9 07/25/2020 Ravalli M 40-49 07/25/2020 Ravalli F 70-79 07/25/2020 Ravalli F 50-59 07/25/2020 Ravalli F 80-89 07/25/2020 Ravalli F 10-19 07/25/2020 Roosevelt F 20-29 07/25/2020 Silver Bow M 50-59 07/25/2020 Silver Bow M 30-39 07/25/2020 Silver Bow M 60-69 07/25/2020 Silver Bow F 60-69 07/25/2020 Valley F 70-79 07/25/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 07/25/2020 Yellowstone M 80-89 07/25/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 07/25/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 07/25/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 07/25/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 07/25/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 07/25/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 07/25/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 07/25/2020 Yellowstone M 0-9 07/25/2020 Yellowstone F 70-79 07/25/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/25/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 07/25/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 07/25/2020 Yellowstone M 70-79 07/25/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 07/25/2020 Yellowstone M 70-79 07/25/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 07/25/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 07/25/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 07/25/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 07/25/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 07/25/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 07/25/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 07/25/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 07/25/2020 Yellowstone M 70-79 07/25/2020 Yellowstone M 70-79 07/25/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/25/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/25/2020

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.