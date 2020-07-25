Bitterroot Star

Montana COVID-19 testing results 7-25-20 – 231 new cases

Total COVID Cases in Montana 3260
Total number of tests completed since last report 1815
Total Number of Tests 151015

Total Cases Recovered – 1977

Active Cases – 1237

Total Hospitalizations – 195

Active Hospitalizations – 59

Total Deaths – 46

County Gender Age Range Date Reported
Beaverhead M 60-69 07/24/2020
Beaverhead M 0-9 07/24/2020
Beaverhead F 80-89 07/24/2020
Beaverhead F 70-79 07/24/2020
Beaverhead F 20-29 07/24/2020
Beaverhead M 70-79 07/24/2020
Beaverhead M 0-9 07/24/2020
Beaverhead F 80-89 07/24/2020
Beaverhead F 70-79 07/24/2020
Beaverhead F 20-29 07/24/2020
Beaverhead M 70-79 07/24/2020
Beaverhead M 0-9 07/24/2020
Big Horn M 70-79 07/24/2020
Big Horn F 20-29 07/24/2020
Big Horn F 10-19 07/24/2020
Big Horn F 70-79 07/24/2020
Big Horn F 40-49 07/24/2020
Big Horn F 40-49 07/24/2020
Big Horn F 40-49 07/24/2020
Big Horn F 60-69 07/24/2020
Big Horn M 70-79 07/24/2020
Big Horn M 30-39 07/24/2020
Big Horn F 10-19 07/24/2020
Big Horn F 40-49 07/24/2020
Big Horn F 50-59 07/24/2020
Big Horn F 50-59 07/24/2020
Big Horn M 50-59 07/24/2020
Big Horn M 10-19 07/24/2020
Big Horn M 60-69 07/24/2020
Big Horn M 70-79 07/24/2020
Big Horn F 70-79 07/24/2020
Big Horn F 20-29 07/24/2020
Big Horn F 70-79 07/24/2020
Big Horn F 70-79 07/24/2020
Big Horn M 50-59 07/24/2020
Big Horn M 60-69 07/24/2020
Big Horn F 0-9 07/24/2020
Big Horn M 50-59 07/24/2020
Big Horn M 40-49 07/24/2020
Big Horn F 30-39 07/24/2020
Big Horn F 40-49 07/24/2020
Big Horn M 20-29 07/24/2020
Big Horn F 0-9 07/24/2020
Big Horn M 10-19 07/24/2020
Big Horn F 60-69 07/24/2020
Carbon M 60-69 07/24/2020
Carbon M 20-29 07/24/2020
Carbon M 20-29 07/24/2020
Carbon M 50-59 07/24/2020
Cascade M 50-59 07/24/2020
Cascade M 40-49 07/24/2020
Cascade M 50-59 07/24/2020
Cascade F 20-29 07/24/2020
Cascade F 10-19 07/24/2020
Cascade F 60-69 07/24/2020
Cascade F 40-49 07/24/2020
Cascade F 20-29 07/24/2020
Cascade M 70-79 07/24/2020
Cascade M 40-49 07/24/2020
Custer F 0-9 07/24/2020
Custer M 0-9 07/24/2020
Custer M 20-29 07/24/2020
Custer F 40-49 07/24/2020
Daniels M 60-69 07/24/2020
Dawson F 70-79 07/24/2020
Dawson M 50-59 07/24/2020
Deer Lodge M 60-69 07/24/2020
Deer Lodge M 40-49 07/24/2020
Deer Lodge M 30-39 07/24/2020
Deer Lodge F 20-29 07/24/2020
Fallon M 0-9 07/24/2020
Flathead F 50-59 07/24/2020
Flathead F 30-39 07/24/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/24/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/24/2020
Gallatin M 40-49 07/24/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/24/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/24/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/24/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/24/2020
Gallatin F 30-39 07/24/2020
Gallatin M 50-59 07/24/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/24/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/24/2020
Gallatin F 10-19 07/24/2020
Gallatin F 60-69 07/24/2020
Gallatin F 50-59 07/24/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/24/2020
Gallatin M 0-9 07/24/2020
Gallatin F 40-49 07/24/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/24/2020
Gallatin M 10-19 07/24/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/24/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/24/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/24/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/24/2020
Gallatin M 40-49 07/24/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/24/2020
Gallatin F 30-39 07/24/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/24/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/24/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/24/2020
Gallatin F 30-39 07/24/2020
Gallatin F 0-9 07/24/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/24/2020
Gallatin F 90-99 07/24/2020
Gallatin F 50-59 07/24/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/24/2020
Gallatin F 30-39 07/24/2020
Gallatin M 10-19 07/24/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/24/2020
Gallatin F 30-39 07/24/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/24/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/24/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/24/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/24/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/24/2020
Gallatin F 10-19 07/24/2020
Gallatin F 10-19 07/24/2020
Glacier M 20-29 07/24/2020
Glacier M 0-9 07/24/2020
Glacier F 80-89 07/24/2020
Glacier M 0-9 07/24/2020
Glacier M 0-9 07/24/2020
Glacier M 40-49 07/24/2020
Hill M 0-9 07/24/2020
Hill F 20-29 07/24/2020
Hill M 0-9 07/24/2020
Hill M 30-39 07/24/2020
Lake F 20-29 07/24/2020
Lake F 40-49 07/24/2020
Lake F 20-29 07/24/2020
Lake M 20-29 07/24/2020
Lake F 10-19 07/24/2020
Lake M 20-29 07/24/2020
Lake M 20-29 07/24/2020
Lake F 70-79 07/24/2020
Lake M 10-19 07/24/2020
Lake F 20-29 07/24/2020
Lake M 40-49 07/24/2020
Lake F 70-79 07/24/2020
Lake M 70-79 07/24/2020
Lake M 20-29 07/24/2020
Lake M 40-49 07/24/2020
Lake F 60-69 07/24/2020
Lake F 60-69 07/24/2020
Lake M 50-59 07/24/2020
Lake F 50-59 07/24/2020
Lewis and Clark M 40-49 07/24/2020
Lewis and Clark F 30-39 07/24/2020
Lewis and Clark M 70-79 07/24/2020
Lewis and Clark M 60-69 07/24/2020
Lewis and Clark M 50-59 07/24/2020
Lincoln M 0-9 07/24/2020
Madison F 80-89 07/24/2020
Madison M 60-69 07/24/2020
Madison F 60-69 07/24/2020
Madison M 80-89 07/24/2020
Madison M 70-79 07/24/2020
Missoula F 40-49 07/24/2020
Missoula F 20-29 07/24/2020
Missoula F 20-29 07/24/2020
Missoula M 20-29 07/24/2020
Missoula M 20-29 07/24/2020
Missoula F 20-29 07/24/2020
Missoula F 30-39 07/24/2020
Missoula M 50-59 07/24/2020
Missoula F 70-79 07/24/2020
Missoula F 60-69 07/24/2020
Missoula F 20-29 07/24/2020
Missoula M 20-29 07/24/2020
Missoula F 20-29 07/24/2020
Missoula F 10-19 07/24/2020
Missoula F 40-49 07/24/2020
Missoula F 20-29 07/24/2020
Missoula M 80-89 07/24/2020
Missoula M 50-59 07/24/2020
Missoula M 20-29 07/24/2020
Missoula M 70-79 07/24/2020
Missoula M 10-19 07/24/2020
Missoula M 10-19 07/24/2020
Missoula M 50-59 07/24/2020
Missoula F 20-29 07/24/2020
Missoula M 40-49 07/24/2020
Missoula F 10-19 07/24/2020
Missoula M 40-49 07/24/2020
Missoula F 30-39 07/24/2020
Missoula M 30-39 07/24/2020
Missoula M 20-29 07/24/2020
Missoula M 20-29 07/24/2020
Park M 0-9 07/24/2020
Park M 20-29 07/24/2020
Park F 20-29 07/24/2020
Park F 40-49 07/24/2020
Park M 60-69 07/24/2020
Park F 30-39 07/24/2020
Richland F 20-29 07/24/2020
Rosebud F 30-39 07/24/2020
Silver Bow M 20-29 07/24/2020
Yellowstone M 90-99 07/24/2020
Yellowstone F 90-99 07/24/2020
Yellowstone M 90-99 07/24/2020
Yellowstone M 80-89 07/24/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 07/24/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 07/24/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 07/24/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 07/24/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/24/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 07/24/2020
Yellowstone F 10-19 07/24/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/24/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 07/24/2020
Yellowstone F 90-99 07/24/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/24/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/24/2020
Yellowstone F 60-69 07/24/2020
Yellowstone F 70-79 07/24/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 07/24/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/24/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 07/24/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 07/24/2020
Yellowstone F 60-69 07/24/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/24/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/24/2020

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.

