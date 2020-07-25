Montana COVID-19 testing results 7-25-20 – 231 new cases

Total COVID Cases in Montana 3260 Total number of tests completed since last report 1815 Total Number of Tests 151015

Total Cases Recovered – 1977

Active Cases – 1237

Total Hospitalizations – 195

Active Hospitalizations – 59

Total Deaths – 46

County Gender Age Range Date Reported Beaverhead M 60-69 07/24/2020 Beaverhead M 0-9 07/24/2020 Beaverhead F 80-89 07/24/2020 Beaverhead F 70-79 07/24/2020 Beaverhead F 20-29 07/24/2020 Beaverhead M 70-79 07/24/2020 Beaverhead M 0-9 07/24/2020 Beaverhead F 80-89 07/24/2020 Beaverhead F 70-79 07/24/2020 Beaverhead F 20-29 07/24/2020 Beaverhead M 70-79 07/24/2020 Beaverhead M 0-9 07/24/2020 Big Horn M 70-79 07/24/2020 Big Horn F 20-29 07/24/2020 Big Horn F 10-19 07/24/2020 Big Horn F 70-79 07/24/2020 Big Horn F 40-49 07/24/2020 Big Horn F 40-49 07/24/2020 Big Horn F 40-49 07/24/2020 Big Horn F 60-69 07/24/2020 Big Horn M 70-79 07/24/2020 Big Horn M 30-39 07/24/2020 Big Horn F 10-19 07/24/2020 Big Horn F 40-49 07/24/2020 Big Horn F 50-59 07/24/2020 Big Horn F 50-59 07/24/2020 Big Horn M 50-59 07/24/2020 Big Horn M 10-19 07/24/2020 Big Horn M 60-69 07/24/2020 Big Horn M 70-79 07/24/2020 Big Horn F 70-79 07/24/2020 Big Horn F 20-29 07/24/2020 Big Horn F 70-79 07/24/2020 Big Horn F 70-79 07/24/2020 Big Horn M 50-59 07/24/2020 Big Horn M 60-69 07/24/2020 Big Horn F 0-9 07/24/2020 Big Horn M 50-59 07/24/2020 Big Horn M 40-49 07/24/2020 Big Horn F 30-39 07/24/2020 Big Horn F 40-49 07/24/2020 Big Horn M 20-29 07/24/2020 Big Horn F 0-9 07/24/2020 Big Horn M 10-19 07/24/2020 Big Horn F 60-69 07/24/2020 Carbon M 60-69 07/24/2020 Carbon M 20-29 07/24/2020 Carbon M 20-29 07/24/2020 Carbon M 50-59 07/24/2020 Cascade M 50-59 07/24/2020 Cascade M 40-49 07/24/2020 Cascade M 50-59 07/24/2020 Cascade F 20-29 07/24/2020 Cascade F 10-19 07/24/2020 Cascade F 60-69 07/24/2020 Cascade F 40-49 07/24/2020 Cascade F 20-29 07/24/2020 Cascade M 70-79 07/24/2020 Cascade M 40-49 07/24/2020 Custer F 0-9 07/24/2020 Custer M 0-9 07/24/2020 Custer M 20-29 07/24/2020 Custer F 40-49 07/24/2020 Daniels M 60-69 07/24/2020 Dawson F 70-79 07/24/2020 Dawson M 50-59 07/24/2020 Deer Lodge M 60-69 07/24/2020 Deer Lodge M 40-49 07/24/2020 Deer Lodge M 30-39 07/24/2020 Deer Lodge F 20-29 07/24/2020 Fallon M 0-9 07/24/2020 Flathead F 50-59 07/24/2020 Flathead F 30-39 07/24/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 07/24/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 07/24/2020 Gallatin M 40-49 07/24/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/24/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 07/24/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/24/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/24/2020 Gallatin F 30-39 07/24/2020 Gallatin M 50-59 07/24/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/24/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/24/2020 Gallatin F 10-19 07/24/2020 Gallatin F 60-69 07/24/2020 Gallatin F 50-59 07/24/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/24/2020 Gallatin M 0-9 07/24/2020 Gallatin F 40-49 07/24/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/24/2020 Gallatin M 10-19 07/24/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/24/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 07/24/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/24/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/24/2020 Gallatin M 40-49 07/24/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/24/2020 Gallatin F 30-39 07/24/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 07/24/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/24/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/24/2020 Gallatin F 30-39 07/24/2020 Gallatin F 0-9 07/24/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/24/2020 Gallatin F 90-99 07/24/2020 Gallatin F 50-59 07/24/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 07/24/2020 Gallatin F 30-39 07/24/2020 Gallatin M 10-19 07/24/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/24/2020 Gallatin F 30-39 07/24/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/24/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/24/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 07/24/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/24/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/24/2020 Gallatin F 10-19 07/24/2020 Gallatin F 10-19 07/24/2020 Glacier M 20-29 07/24/2020 Glacier M 0-9 07/24/2020 Glacier F 80-89 07/24/2020 Glacier M 0-9 07/24/2020 Glacier M 0-9 07/24/2020 Glacier M 40-49 07/24/2020 Hill M 0-9 07/24/2020 Hill F 20-29 07/24/2020 Hill M 0-9 07/24/2020 Hill M 30-39 07/24/2020 Lake F 20-29 07/24/2020 Lake F 40-49 07/24/2020 Lake F 20-29 07/24/2020 Lake M 20-29 07/24/2020 Lake F 10-19 07/24/2020 Lake M 20-29 07/24/2020 Lake M 20-29 07/24/2020 Lake F 70-79 07/24/2020 Lake M 10-19 07/24/2020 Lake F 20-29 07/24/2020 Lake M 40-49 07/24/2020 Lake F 70-79 07/24/2020 Lake M 70-79 07/24/2020 Lake M 20-29 07/24/2020 Lake M 40-49 07/24/2020 Lake F 60-69 07/24/2020 Lake F 60-69 07/24/2020 Lake M 50-59 07/24/2020 Lake F 50-59 07/24/2020 Lewis and Clark M 40-49 07/24/2020 Lewis and Clark F 30-39 07/24/2020 Lewis and Clark M 70-79 07/24/2020 Lewis and Clark M 60-69 07/24/2020 Lewis and Clark M 50-59 07/24/2020 Lincoln M 0-9 07/24/2020 Madison F 80-89 07/24/2020 Madison M 60-69 07/24/2020 Madison F 60-69 07/24/2020 Madison M 80-89 07/24/2020 Madison M 70-79 07/24/2020 Missoula F 40-49 07/24/2020 Missoula F 20-29 07/24/2020 Missoula F 20-29 07/24/2020 Missoula M 20-29 07/24/2020 Missoula M 20-29 07/24/2020 Missoula F 20-29 07/24/2020 Missoula F 30-39 07/24/2020 Missoula M 50-59 07/24/2020 Missoula F 70-79 07/24/2020 Missoula F 60-69 07/24/2020 Missoula F 20-29 07/24/2020 Missoula M 20-29 07/24/2020 Missoula F 20-29 07/24/2020 Missoula F 10-19 07/24/2020 Missoula F 40-49 07/24/2020 Missoula F 20-29 07/24/2020 Missoula M 80-89 07/24/2020 Missoula M 50-59 07/24/2020 Missoula M 20-29 07/24/2020 Missoula M 70-79 07/24/2020 Missoula M 10-19 07/24/2020 Missoula M 10-19 07/24/2020 Missoula M 50-59 07/24/2020 Missoula F 20-29 07/24/2020 Missoula M 40-49 07/24/2020 Missoula F 10-19 07/24/2020 Missoula M 40-49 07/24/2020 Missoula F 30-39 07/24/2020 Missoula M 30-39 07/24/2020 Missoula M 20-29 07/24/2020 Missoula M 20-29 07/24/2020 Park M 0-9 07/24/2020 Park M 20-29 07/24/2020 Park F 20-29 07/24/2020 Park F 40-49 07/24/2020 Park M 60-69 07/24/2020 Park F 30-39 07/24/2020 Richland F 20-29 07/24/2020 Rosebud F 30-39 07/24/2020 Silver Bow M 20-29 07/24/2020 Yellowstone M 90-99 07/24/2020 Yellowstone F 90-99 07/24/2020 Yellowstone M 90-99 07/24/2020 Yellowstone M 80-89 07/24/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 07/24/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 07/24/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 07/24/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 07/24/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/24/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 07/24/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 07/24/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/24/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 07/24/2020 Yellowstone F 90-99 07/24/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 07/24/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/24/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 07/24/2020 Yellowstone F 70-79 07/24/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 07/24/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/24/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 07/24/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 07/24/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 07/24/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/24/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/24/2020

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.