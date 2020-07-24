Bitterroot Star

Montana COVID-19 testing results 7-24-20 – 129 new cases

Total COVID Cases in Montana 3039
Total number of tests completed since last report 2982
Total Number of Tests 149200

Total Recovered Cases – 1815

Total Active Cases – 1178

Total Hospitalizations – 191

Active Hospitalizations – 56

Total Deaths – 46

County Gender Age Range Date Reported
Beaverhead F 40-49 07/23/2020
Beaverhead M 70-79 07/23/2020
Big Horn M 30-39 07/23/2020
Big Horn M 0-9 07/23/2020
Big Horn M 20-29 07/23/2020
Big Horn M 70-79 07/23/2020
Big Horn F 50-59 07/23/2020
Big Horn M 30-39 07/23/2020
Big Horn F 60-69 07/23/2020
Big Horn M 60-69 07/23/2020
Cascade F 40-49 07/23/2020
Cascade F 50-59 07/23/2020
Cascade M 50-59 07/23/2020
Cascade F 30-39 07/23/2020
Cascade M 20-29 07/23/2020
Cascade M 20-29 07/23/2020
Cascade M 20-29 07/23/2020
Cascade M 20-29 07/23/2020
Cascade M 20-29 07/23/2020
Cascade F 30-39 07/23/2020
Cascade M 20-29 07/23/2020
Cascade M 20-29 07/23/2020
Cascade M 20-29 07/23/2020
Cascade M 20-29 07/23/2020
Cascade M 20-29 07/23/2020
Cascade M 30-39 07/23/2020
Cascade M 30-39 07/23/2020
Cascade M 20-29 07/23/2020
Cascade M 20-29 07/23/2020
Cascade M 30-39 07/23/2020
Flathead M 30-39 07/23/2020
Flathead M 60-69 07/23/2020
Flathead M 50-59 07/23/2020
Flathead M 10-19 07/23/2020
Flathead M 30-39 07/23/2020
Flathead F 20-29 07/23/2020
Flathead F 60-69 07/23/2020
Flathead M 10-19 07/23/2020
Flathead F 0-9 07/23/2020
Flathead F 10-19 07/23/2020
Flathead F 20-29 07/23/2020
Flathead M 60-69 07/23/2020
Flathead M 50-59 07/23/2020
Gallatin F 90-99 07/23/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/23/2020
Gallatin F 50-59 07/23/2020
Gallatin F 60-69 07/23/2020
Gallatin F 30-39 07/23/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/23/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/23/2020
Gallatin M 10-19 07/23/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/23/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/23/2020
Gallatin M 30-39 07/23/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/23/2020
Gallatin F 10-19 07/23/2020
Gallatin M 50-59 07/23/2020
Gallatin F 20-29 07/23/2020
Gallatin M 20-29 07/23/2020
Gallatin F 60-69 07/23/2020
Gallatin M 60-69 07/23/2020
Glacier F 40-49 07/23/2020
Glacier M 80-89 07/23/2020
Glacier M 10-19 07/23/2020
Glacier M 10-19 07/23/2020
Glacier F 10-19 07/23/2020
Glacier M 20-29 07/23/2020
Glacier F 0-9 07/23/2020
Glacier M 30-39 07/23/2020
Glacier M 30-39 07/23/2020
Glacier F 10-19 07/23/2020
Hill M 10-19 07/23/2020
Lake M 90-99 07/23/2020
Lewis and Clark F 80-89 07/23/2020
Lewis and Clark M 50-59 07/23/2020
Lewis and Clark F 50-59 07/23/2020
Lewis and Clark F 20-29 07/23/2020
Lincoln M 50-59 07/23/2020
Lincoln F 30-39 07/23/2020
Madison F 50-59 07/23/2020
Madison M 20-29 07/23/2020
Richland F 40-49 07/23/2020
Richland F 60-69 07/23/2020
Richland F 80-89 07/23/2020
Roosevelt F 30-39 07/23/2020
Rosebud F 30-39 07/23/2020
Silver Bow M 50-59 07/23/2020
Silver Bow M 20-29 07/23/2020
Stillwater M 20-29 07/23/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/23/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 07/23/2020
Yellowstone F 80-89 07/23/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/23/2020
Yellowstone M 50-59 07/23/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 07/23/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/23/2020
Yellowstone F 30-39 07/23/2020
Yellowstone F 60-69 07/23/2020
Yellowstone F 0-9 07/23/2020
Yellowstone F 50-59 07/23/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/23/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 07/23/2020
Yellowstone M 10-19 07/23/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 07/23/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/23/2020
Yellowstone F 60-69 07/23/2020
Yellowstone F 10-19 07/23/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/23/2020
Yellowstone F 60-69 07/23/2020
Yellowstone M 70-79 07/23/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 07/23/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 07/23/2020
Yellowstone M 80-89 07/23/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 07/23/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/23/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/23/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 07/23/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/23/2020
Yellowstone M 10-19 07/23/2020
Yellowstone M 40-49 07/23/2020
Yellowstone M 30-39 07/23/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/23/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 07/23/2020
Yellowstone F 20-29 07/23/2020
Yellowstone F 40-49 07/23/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/23/2020
Yellowstone M 60-69 07/23/2020
Yellowstone M 70-79 07/23/2020
Yellowstone M 20-29 07/23/2020

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.

