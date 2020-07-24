Montana COVID-19 testing results 7-24-20 – 129 new cases

Total COVID Cases in Montana 3039 Total number of tests completed since last report 2982 Total Number of Tests 149200

Total Recovered Cases – 1815

Total Active Cases – 1178

Total Hospitalizations – 191

Active Hospitalizations – 56

Total Deaths – 46

County Gender Age Range Date Reported Beaverhead F 40-49 07/23/2020 Beaverhead M 70-79 07/23/2020 Big Horn M 30-39 07/23/2020 Big Horn M 0-9 07/23/2020 Big Horn M 20-29 07/23/2020 Big Horn M 70-79 07/23/2020 Big Horn F 50-59 07/23/2020 Big Horn M 30-39 07/23/2020 Big Horn F 60-69 07/23/2020 Big Horn M 60-69 07/23/2020 Cascade F 40-49 07/23/2020 Cascade F 50-59 07/23/2020 Cascade M 50-59 07/23/2020 Cascade F 30-39 07/23/2020 Cascade M 20-29 07/23/2020 Cascade M 20-29 07/23/2020 Cascade M 20-29 07/23/2020 Cascade M 20-29 07/23/2020 Cascade M 20-29 07/23/2020 Cascade F 30-39 07/23/2020 Cascade M 20-29 07/23/2020 Cascade M 20-29 07/23/2020 Cascade M 20-29 07/23/2020 Cascade M 20-29 07/23/2020 Cascade M 20-29 07/23/2020 Cascade M 30-39 07/23/2020 Cascade M 30-39 07/23/2020 Cascade M 20-29 07/23/2020 Cascade M 20-29 07/23/2020 Cascade M 30-39 07/23/2020 Flathead M 30-39 07/23/2020 Flathead M 60-69 07/23/2020 Flathead M 50-59 07/23/2020 Flathead M 10-19 07/23/2020 Flathead M 30-39 07/23/2020 Flathead F 20-29 07/23/2020 Flathead F 60-69 07/23/2020 Flathead M 10-19 07/23/2020 Flathead F 0-9 07/23/2020 Flathead F 10-19 07/23/2020 Flathead F 20-29 07/23/2020 Flathead M 60-69 07/23/2020 Flathead M 50-59 07/23/2020 Gallatin F 90-99 07/23/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/23/2020 Gallatin F 50-59 07/23/2020 Gallatin F 60-69 07/23/2020 Gallatin F 30-39 07/23/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/23/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/23/2020 Gallatin M 10-19 07/23/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/23/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/23/2020 Gallatin M 30-39 07/23/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/23/2020 Gallatin F 10-19 07/23/2020 Gallatin M 50-59 07/23/2020 Gallatin F 20-29 07/23/2020 Gallatin M 20-29 07/23/2020 Gallatin F 60-69 07/23/2020 Gallatin M 60-69 07/23/2020 Glacier F 40-49 07/23/2020 Glacier M 80-89 07/23/2020 Glacier M 10-19 07/23/2020 Glacier M 10-19 07/23/2020 Glacier F 10-19 07/23/2020 Glacier M 20-29 07/23/2020 Glacier F 0-9 07/23/2020 Glacier M 30-39 07/23/2020 Glacier M 30-39 07/23/2020 Glacier F 10-19 07/23/2020 Hill M 10-19 07/23/2020 Lake M 90-99 07/23/2020 Lewis and Clark F 80-89 07/23/2020 Lewis and Clark M 50-59 07/23/2020 Lewis and Clark F 50-59 07/23/2020 Lewis and Clark F 20-29 07/23/2020 Lincoln M 50-59 07/23/2020 Lincoln F 30-39 07/23/2020 Madison F 50-59 07/23/2020 Madison M 20-29 07/23/2020 Richland F 40-49 07/23/2020 Richland F 60-69 07/23/2020 Richland F 80-89 07/23/2020 Roosevelt F 30-39 07/23/2020 Rosebud F 30-39 07/23/2020 Silver Bow M 50-59 07/23/2020 Silver Bow M 20-29 07/23/2020 Stillwater M 20-29 07/23/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/23/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 07/23/2020 Yellowstone F 80-89 07/23/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/23/2020 Yellowstone M 50-59 07/23/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 07/23/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 07/23/2020 Yellowstone F 30-39 07/23/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 07/23/2020 Yellowstone F 0-9 07/23/2020 Yellowstone F 50-59 07/23/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/23/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 07/23/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 07/23/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 07/23/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/23/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 07/23/2020 Yellowstone F 10-19 07/23/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/23/2020 Yellowstone F 60-69 07/23/2020 Yellowstone M 70-79 07/23/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 07/23/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 07/23/2020 Yellowstone M 80-89 07/23/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 07/23/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/23/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/23/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 07/23/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/23/2020 Yellowstone M 10-19 07/23/2020 Yellowstone M 40-49 07/23/2020 Yellowstone M 30-39 07/23/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/23/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 07/23/2020 Yellowstone F 20-29 07/23/2020 Yellowstone F 40-49 07/23/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/23/2020 Yellowstone M 60-69 07/23/2020 Yellowstone M 70-79 07/23/2020 Yellowstone M 20-29 07/23/2020

To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov

