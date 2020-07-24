Montana COVID-19 testing results 7-24-20 – 129 new cases

|Total COVID Cases in Montana
|3039
|Total number of tests completed since last report
|2982
|Total Number of Tests
|149200
Total Recovered Cases – 1815
Total Active Cases – 1178
Total Hospitalizations – 191
Active Hospitalizations – 56
Total Deaths – 46
|County
|Gender
|Age Range
|Date Reported
|Beaverhead
|F
|40-49
|07/23/2020
|Beaverhead
|M
|70-79
|07/23/2020
|Big Horn
|M
|30-39
|07/23/2020
|Big Horn
|M
|0-9
|07/23/2020
|Big Horn
|M
|20-29
|07/23/2020
|Big Horn
|M
|70-79
|07/23/2020
|Big Horn
|F
|50-59
|07/23/2020
|Big Horn
|M
|30-39
|07/23/2020
|Big Horn
|F
|60-69
|07/23/2020
|Big Horn
|M
|60-69
|07/23/2020
|Cascade
|F
|40-49
|07/23/2020
|Cascade
|F
|50-59
|07/23/2020
|Cascade
|M
|50-59
|07/23/2020
|Cascade
|F
|30-39
|07/23/2020
|Cascade
|M
|20-29
|07/23/2020
|Cascade
|M
|20-29
|07/23/2020
|Cascade
|M
|20-29
|07/23/2020
|Cascade
|M
|20-29
|07/23/2020
|Cascade
|M
|20-29
|07/23/2020
|Cascade
|F
|30-39
|07/23/2020
|Cascade
|M
|20-29
|07/23/2020
|Cascade
|M
|20-29
|07/23/2020
|Cascade
|M
|20-29
|07/23/2020
|Cascade
|M
|20-29
|07/23/2020
|Cascade
|M
|20-29
|07/23/2020
|Cascade
|M
|30-39
|07/23/2020
|Cascade
|M
|30-39
|07/23/2020
|Cascade
|M
|20-29
|07/23/2020
|Cascade
|M
|20-29
|07/23/2020
|Cascade
|M
|30-39
|07/23/2020
|Flathead
|M
|30-39
|07/23/2020
|Flathead
|M
|60-69
|07/23/2020
|Flathead
|M
|50-59
|07/23/2020
|Flathead
|M
|10-19
|07/23/2020
|Flathead
|M
|30-39
|07/23/2020
|Flathead
|F
|20-29
|07/23/2020
|Flathead
|F
|60-69
|07/23/2020
|Flathead
|M
|10-19
|07/23/2020
|Flathead
|F
|0-9
|07/23/2020
|Flathead
|F
|10-19
|07/23/2020
|Flathead
|F
|20-29
|07/23/2020
|Flathead
|M
|60-69
|07/23/2020
|Flathead
|M
|50-59
|07/23/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|90-99
|07/23/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|20-29
|07/23/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|50-59
|07/23/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|60-69
|07/23/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|30-39
|07/23/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|20-29
|07/23/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|20-29
|07/23/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|10-19
|07/23/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|20-29
|07/23/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|20-29
|07/23/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|30-39
|07/23/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|20-29
|07/23/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|10-19
|07/23/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|50-59
|07/23/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|20-29
|07/23/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|20-29
|07/23/2020
|Gallatin
|F
|60-69
|07/23/2020
|Gallatin
|M
|60-69
|07/23/2020
|Glacier
|F
|40-49
|07/23/2020
|Glacier
|M
|80-89
|07/23/2020
|Glacier
|M
|10-19
|07/23/2020
|Glacier
|M
|10-19
|07/23/2020
|Glacier
|F
|10-19
|07/23/2020
|Glacier
|M
|20-29
|07/23/2020
|Glacier
|F
|0-9
|07/23/2020
|Glacier
|M
|30-39
|07/23/2020
|Glacier
|M
|30-39
|07/23/2020
|Glacier
|F
|10-19
|07/23/2020
|Hill
|M
|10-19
|07/23/2020
|Lake
|M
|90-99
|07/23/2020
|Lewis and Clark
|F
|80-89
|07/23/2020
|Lewis and Clark
|M
|50-59
|07/23/2020
|Lewis and Clark
|F
|50-59
|07/23/2020
|Lewis and Clark
|F
|20-29
|07/23/2020
|Lincoln
|M
|50-59
|07/23/2020
|Lincoln
|F
|30-39
|07/23/2020
|Madison
|F
|50-59
|07/23/2020
|Madison
|M
|20-29
|07/23/2020
|Richland
|F
|40-49
|07/23/2020
|Richland
|F
|60-69
|07/23/2020
|Richland
|F
|80-89
|07/23/2020
|Roosevelt
|F
|30-39
|07/23/2020
|Rosebud
|F
|30-39
|07/23/2020
|Silver Bow
|M
|50-59
|07/23/2020
|Silver Bow
|M
|20-29
|07/23/2020
|Stillwater
|M
|20-29
|07/23/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|20-29
|07/23/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|50-59
|07/23/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|80-89
|07/23/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|20-29
|07/23/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|50-59
|07/23/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|50-59
|07/23/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|30-39
|07/23/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|30-39
|07/23/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|60-69
|07/23/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|0-9
|07/23/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|50-59
|07/23/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|20-29
|07/23/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|60-69
|07/23/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|10-19
|07/23/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|30-39
|07/23/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|20-29
|07/23/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|60-69
|07/23/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|10-19
|07/23/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|20-29
|07/23/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|60-69
|07/23/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|70-79
|07/23/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|60-69
|07/23/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|60-69
|07/23/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|80-89
|07/23/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|30-39
|07/23/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|20-29
|07/23/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|20-29
|07/23/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|40-49
|07/23/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|20-29
|07/23/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|10-19
|07/23/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|40-49
|07/23/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|30-39
|07/23/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|20-29
|07/23/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|60-69
|07/23/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|20-29
|07/23/2020
|Yellowstone
|F
|40-49
|07/23/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|20-29
|07/23/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|60-69
|07/23/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|70-79
|07/23/2020
|Yellowstone
|M
|20-29
|07/23/2020
To stay up to date on information related to COVID-19 please visit COVID19.mt.gov
As a reminder, please follow your local County Health Department’s recommendations, wash your hands as instructed, and stay home if you have any cold or flu-like symptoms.
Leave a Reply